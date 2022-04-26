In recognition of the 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, observed April 24 through April 30, the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office will hold its annual Victim’s Memorial Service, Thursday, in memory of victims of violent crime and in honor of survivors.
The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Harrison County 71st District Courtroom, located at 200 W. Houston St. Attendees are asked to use the Wellington Street entrance of the courthouse.
The District Attorney’s Office will additionally host a resource fair along with a candlelight vigil at Thursday’s memorial service.
This year’s national theme is; “Rights, access, equity, for all victims”. According to the Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime, the theme underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by:
- enforcing victims’ rights,
- expanding access to services, and
- ensuring equity and inclusion for all.
“We are inviting local agencies and the community to come join us in memory of victims and in honor of survivors of violent crimes in Harrison County,” stated Kale McCray, Harrison County’s crime victim’s coordinator.
Tables will be available for setup at 4:30 p.m. For questions, contact Kale McCray at 903-935-8408.