Winners of the 2023 Harrison County History Fair were announced Saturday in their respective categories, including traditional exhibit, group performance and documentary.
“We had a nice turnout for our annual Harrison County History Fair. The projects were all very impressive!” said Barbara Cox, education committee chair for the Harrison County Historical Commission, sponsor of the annual affair.
The event was open to all students in grades six through 12 in Harrison County, including homeschool, private school and at-large students. This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” The theme encourages students to examine their topic and determine how it impacts the community, the nation, or the whole world, Cox noted before.
“We had a total of 20 projects,” said Cox. “Seventeen were exhibits (traditional display board), two were documentaries and one performance.”
Students who won first or second place in each category will advance to the regional fair, which will be hosted in Texarkana on March 3.
Winners
Winning first place in the group performance category for their project titled “Texas Instruments vs. Micron Companies” were Marshall Junior High School students Kaitlyn Brown, Aiden Pilarowski, Kierstyn Chastain and Ashlyn Kieth.
For the individual documentary category, MJHS sixth-grader Raven Bernoudy won first place for her project titled “Mother of Modern Dance: Martha Graham and the American Modern Dance Revolution.”
Second place winner for individual documentary was MJHS sixth-grader Zoey Briggs for her project on the Texas & Pacific Railroad.
In the group exhibit category, MHS sixth-graders Tucker McDaniel and Ryan McGuire placed first for their project titled “The Evolution of Barbed Wire.”
Second place winners for group exhibit were MJHS students Madeline Runyan, Emma Woodruff and Julian Shaw for their project “It’s a Texas Thing: Whataburger.”
In the individual exhibit category, Ty Grigsby placed first with his project on Jackie Robinson.
Second place winner for individual exhibit was Zoe Beiza for her project on the Texas & Pacific Railway.
Students are excited about advancing to the regional competition.
“We got to move on and I’m just glad that we got to,” said Tucker McDaniel, noting how fun it was to participate in the county history fair.
Raven Bernoudy, who placed first for individual documentary, echoed his sentiments.
“When I heard I won first place I was just so happy and I was beaming with joy,” said Raven, sharing how pleasantly surprised she was. “I’m just so excited to be moving on to the regional history fair.”