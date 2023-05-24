The HeART of Marshall art exhibit event highlighting East Texas artists was held at the Starr Family Home State Historic Site this past Saturday.
The event was located at both the Victorian mansion Maplecroft and the Blake House, with many pieces of art on display from Trinity Episcopal School on the North Lawn.
Visitors had the opportunity to view artwork from local artists Barbara Tyler, Patty Lovelace and Mileah Lorenz, who each use different mediums to create their art, including photography, graphite and oil paintings. Students of the Trinity Episcopal School contributed a wide range of artwork that focused on the heritage and diverse traditions of Africa.
The HeART of Marshall exhibit also featured art of the history behind the Starr Family Home’s family and ancestors to continue their stories. Rachel Driscoll, an education coordinator, served as the curator for the event.
“This is amazing,” said Tyler. “Last year I was in the first HeART of Marshall, and my exhibition and my work was more photography and watercolor and some other multimedia pieces. This year, Rachel wanted to bring my pieces out again to just kind of echo the pieces here.”
“Just meeting people,” said Tyler regarding what she was looking forward to most in the event. “I’m already pleased with how many people are coming in.”
The HeART of Marshall art exhibit was described as a can’t-miss event for anyone who appreciates creativity, culture and the rich history of the Marshall community. This event provided an opportunity for the local artists to showcase their work and bring their unique perspectives to life.
“I’m honored,” said Lovelace on her reaction to having her artwork shown at the exhibit. “Rachel Driscoll is the curator here and she’s excellent, so I am very honored to be asked.”
Both the Maplecroft Victorian mansion and the Blake House, as well as the North Lawn, were open to the public to view the different exhibits. The artists also had select pieces of art available for sale and were eager to connect with the community to discuss their work and the history behind each piece.
“It’s a huge opportunity,” said Lorenz. “I’ve never had something like this. I just started this last year, so this was definitely out of the blue for me. But Rachel made this happen for Patty and I and we’re so grateful.”