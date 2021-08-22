Reunions are a time to come together and reunite with a common bond. The 28th annual Josey Ranch Reunion Roundup, held last week, was no exception.
Owners and operators of the ranch R.E. and Martha Josey celebrated 54 years of Barrel Racing and Calf Roping Schools, as former students and friends gathered at The Josey Ranch in Marshall, for a weekend of barrel racing competition.
“Josey Reunion” is a 4D (or divisional) barrel race. The top 20 in each division from both the 1st go on Friday and the 2nd go on Saturday come back to the championship Shootout on Sunday for a chance at the title.
Action began Thursday night with the American Hat Company 3D Pole Bending competition with 75 title contenders. Aspen Grant from Buna, riding PC Frosted Freedom claimed the champion title with a 20.452, Hannah Campbell of Harlingen, aboard Our Number One Pick won the 2nd D with 21.479, and Bradynn Rothwell from Fordyce, AR on IM Bully Doc topped the 3rd D on with a 22.581.
The Josey Reunion Barrel Race had 431 entries from 16 states vying for the Champion title with the champion taking home a Big Tex trailer. Each Division winner received a Shea Michelle custom belt buckle, Circle Y saddle, an American hat, and 500 pounds of Purina feed. Other sponsor prizes were MVP, 5 Star saddle pads, Draw It Out, Flair Strips, and many others.
The format for the qualifying rounds is to drag every five draws, big pack every 50, and reverse the order for the second go. “This format is not designed to run 50+ every hour,” stated Josey announcer Randy Adams from Cookeville, TN, “it is designed to give every contestant an equal opportunity on the ground instead of it being just a draw contest”.
The championship barrel races at the Josey Ranch were the first to drag at less than 10 draws, and the first place to use more than one tractor.
As the sun rose each morning over the piney woods of East Texas, the Josey Reunion started the day as they always do, by flying the Stars and Stripes and an opening prayer followed by the National Anthem. Colors were presented by Amanda Schenck, a member of the Six White Horses Drill Team from Harding Simmons University in Abilene.
The Circle Y Saddlery first round action was intense and saw former Reunion champion Pete Owen from Maysville, Okla. take the top two qualifying spots, first was on VC Go Go Fling with a time of 16.021, the fastest time of the weekend, 2nd in the 1st D was Pete Owen riding Margarita Red Rita with a time of 16.215. Winning the 2nd D in a time of 16.580 was another former champion Blaze Bercegeay of Summit, MS riding BR The Tonka Taxi. On top of the 3rd D was Jodie Russell from Wynnsboro, La. on Blue with 17.029, and the 4th D winner for the 1st go was Lacy Childress from Robertsdale, Alabama, aboard LS Pies Carona with a time of 18.026.
Day two of qualifying was sponsored by Priefert Rodeo and Ranch Equipment and started with “America, Why I Love Her” by John Wayne and the flag was presented by Miss Rodeo Texas Bobbi Loran from Scotland, TX. This was followed by the opening prayer and our National Anthem.
When the dust settled, Brynn Hinton from Waxahachie, riding Legs Gone Wild, stopped the clock at 16.148 for the top spot. The 2nd D winner was Katelyn Kendrick from Minden, Louisiana, on GCH Strickofsunlight at 16.704; 3rd D winner was Stephanie Vondra of Lovelady, aboard Bugs Won More Time, with a 17.152, and on top of the 4th was Holly Hicks from Woodville, riding Dash N Sparkle, with a time of 18.174.
Steve Tucker, President of Circle Y Saddlery, presented Martha Josey a commissioned original painting of Martha making a competition run. Matted by hand tooled leather and a medallion, to commemorate Martha’s induction into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, CO. and in appreciation of all she and R.E have done for the sport of barrel racing.
Saturday wrapped up with a pony barrel race sponsored by Draw It Out, followed by a new event — Rope and Run. Rope and Run is a team event with one person roping a dummy calf from the Priefert practice horse then the other partner running a condensed barrel pattern. Time starts when the roper nods and stops when the runner crosses the finish line. While not a rodeo event this was fun for contestants and spectators alike.
Championship Sunday always begins with a church service in the main arena followed by the awarding of scholarships. This year the scholarships were in honor of Sandy Smith awarded toKayla Jung, Thomas Mitchell awarded to Jaden Thomas and Bobby Arthur awarded to Ashton Padon. There was also the presentation of the Sonny Bit O’ Both Horse with the Most Heart Award. This year’s recipient was DC Dualin Eagles “Cujo” owned and ridden by Faith Gilbreath.
For the Championship Shootout on Sunday sponsored by Purina the qualifiers from the previous two days run from the slowest qualifying time to the fastest. In this format to insure each contestant has the best possible ground the arena crew drags every two draw positions. The short go is a “clean slate” barrel race with no times carried forward from the qualifying rounds.
145 qualifiers from 12 different states competed with the title on the line in the Purina Short Go Shootout. Last year’s reunion reserve champion, Sheryl Gamboa from Waskom, riding Starrin Baby Rose, took the lead with 38 competitors left and held on to claim the title. The 2nd D champion was Bryana Woodmansee from Preston Park, PA with a time of 16.669 aboard AH Miss Cowgirl. The 3rd D was won by Catherine Medlock on Eye N Easy. The El Dorado, AR cowgirl stopped the clock at 17.183 for the win. The 4th D champion title went to the Bluegrass State as Rilee Leasor from Rineyville, KY riding Cesico stopped the clock in a time of 18.276.
“R.E. and I always try to keep up with our students and their accomplishments both in and out of the arena.” Martha Josey said. “Once you are a ‘Josey Kid’ you are always one of ours”.
Plans are underway for the 29th Josey Ranch Reunion Roundup as the event will move back to the traditional time in the spring of 2022.