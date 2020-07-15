Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. ... and I will make you fishers for men.” Matthew 4:19.
A new fishing tackle shop called 4:19 Tackle recently opened in Marshall, honor a Bible quote with its new name.
Owner of the new location, located at 612 North East End Boulevard, Cannon Bird said that he and his father, Corey Bird, are lovers of the sport, and felt called to open up the location in their hometown.
“It was kind of a spur of the moment thing, we prayed about it a lot,” Cannon said.
He said that the one thing they didn’t expect was the outpouring of support they have received from the community.
“We never expected to get the amount of support that we got,” Cannon said.
The store hosted its grand opening on Saturday, and Cannon said that they couldn’t fit one more person through the door.
“It felt like the whole community was out there with us,” he said.
Cannon said that the goal of the new location is to be a centralized local place where people in Marshall can go to talk about fish, and talk about God.
He said that the store specializes in Bass fishing, but also offers carries a wide variety of other products such as live bait, including worms, crickets and minnows.
Before the locations opening, Cannon said that anyone who lived locally who needed fishing supplies needed to travel all the way to Shreveport.
“We are closer to Caddo Lake and number of other fishing locations then Shreveport,” he said.
Cannon said that as someone who fishes almost every day, driving to Louisiana every time they need supplies is a hassle, and by offering a bait shop locally he is able to get the supplies he needs, and help other fishing lovers do the same.
He also hopes to offer Bible study at the store in the future, with an end goal of turning the store into more of a community center than a typical bait shop.
“We really want it to be a place where people can come and sit, and just talk about fishing and talk about God,” Cannon said.
For more information on the new location visit the stores Facebook page at www.facebook.com/The.419.Tackle.