The Harrison County Agrilife Extension Service hosted the 4-H FUNDAY on Saturday to invite students to join the program ahead of the upcoming school year.
The FUNDAY event was held at the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Service office in Marshall for the community to get together for food, outdoor games and academic enrichment opportunities. The event was supported by community volunteers and sponsored by local businesses including Juicys Hamburgers, Super 1 Foods and the Caddo Packing Company.
“It’s important to do these events this time a year,” said Louraiseal McDonald of the Harrison County Extension Office. “Our new 4-H year kicks off on Sept. 1, and parents are beginning to get their kid’s school schedule and other extracurricular activities.”
The event was open to all Harrison County school district students and parents to learn more about the opportunities and activities offered by local 4-H programs. Increasing awareness of the 4-H programs and how students can join was described as one of the most important factors in hosting the FUNDAY event.
“A lot of people aren’t aware that 4-H still exists or exactly what 4-H offers,” said Harrison County 4-H Program Assistant Jennifer Barrett. “This is just letting the community be aware of what we do, what programs we have, and to try and get more kids to join 4-H.’
“There are a lot of opportunities that are here ranging from archery to robotics, and showing animals to food show,” said Harrison County Extension Agent Matt Garrett. “There is something for everybody and we just want to introduce it to the community.”
Prospective students and current members of the Harrison County 4-H program including their parents were invited to watch a slideshow with featured various opportunities that can be pursued in 4-H, enjoy hot dogs and play games and discuss the various programs with local 4-H leaders.
“4-H has changed in time and become more diversified just as things have changed in our world and society,” said Garret. “We’re trying to get these young people ready for ultimately a profession or a job, something that interests them to make a living, and also come back to their community to be a leader.”
The event was also attended by Shelby County Texas Youth Livestock Ambassador Camille Greer, who advocated for the agricultural programs and how they can provide benefits for local communities. Greer discussed the need for education in the agricultural industry and the importance of 4-H programs in bringing communities together.
“4-H gets people out into the community from different backgrounds and different situations,” said Greer. “Even if they’re just cooking, they are also learning about what our industry is. If they are in a photography contest, in a cooking contest, or showing livestock, they can learn about our agriculture industry.”
Starting in September, the Harrison County 4-H program will host a meeting on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office located at 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall.