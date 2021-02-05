The Marshall Harrison County Health District has been notified of an allocation of 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped the week of Feb. 8 from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
The registration link will be posted and open for appointments on at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8 online at https://mhchd.org/ and on Marshall Harrison County Health District's social media.
The Marshall Harrison County Health District will partner with Harrison County, The City of Marshall, East Texas Baptist University Nursing Department and Panola College Nursing Department to host the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 11, by appointment only.
Vaccinations will occur inside the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 E End Blvd South in Marshall, Texas. Citizens who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services are eligible to receive vaccines (please refer to the following: https://www.dshs.texas.gov). This clinic registration is for those needing the 1st dose of the COVID 19 vaccine.
Walk-ins and waitlist appointments are not available.
Important Information:
You must meet the criteria per DSHS for 1A and 1B recipients at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.
You do not have to sign up for a SignUp Genius account to sign up for an appointment.
You will need to enter your name, address, phone number and email address once you choose your time slot.
You can only sign up for 1 appointment per email address per clinic day. Every person who signs up will need their own unique email address. There are free email accounts available.
When you are completing the information on the form, the name and date of birth you enter must be the person that will be receiving the vaccine.
If more than one appointment is scheduled for the same person, we will delete additional appointments, you can’t give the additional appointment to another person.
You will get an email to confirm your appointment, be sure to accurately enter your email address. If you do not get an email – the appointment did not go through. Check your SPAM/JUNK folders.
You can have a friend or family member assist you to make an appointment if you do not have access to the internet and as always, the Marshall Public Library has computer access available.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District is working with Texas DSHS to secure more vaccines and will notify the public of vaccine clinics in the future. Vaccine supply is still limited, but new shipments will arrive in Texas each week. More information about COVID 19 vaccine in Texas can be found at: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx .