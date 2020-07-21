"And over there is where composing used to be," Ms. Dianne Gray, office manager and classifieds representative said. "There were three of us. Three full-time typesetters. I was hired because I could type."
Friday, July 24 will mark Ms. Gray's 41st work anniversary at The Marshall News Messenger. In today's world, with any kind of measure, 41 years at one job is almost unheard of. For Ms. Dianne, as she is affectionately known around the office, these years have been marked by changes in the industry, fun, laughter and dedicated service to the community.
In explaining how things worked in the newspaper industry when she started July 24, 1979, as a typesetter, she would take AP stories that came printed on a yellow piece of paper and then ran them through a Compugraphic machine. Along with AP wire stories, Gray worked on lifestyle pieces such as weddings, engagements and other announcements.
As the industry advanced and computers became more reliable, the process of typesetting was simplified and reporters were able to process their own stories, running it through a wax machine and preparing it for paste up.
"We did everything in this office, including printing," Gray said. As advancements occurred, Gray also became the employee responsible for selling and entering classified advertisements, such as garage sales and items for sale.
Starting out Gray was unfamiliar with the process of selling advertising, but she learned, and became good at it.
"I really enjoy getting to meet all kinds of people," she said.
Regional Publisher Jerry Pye stated that Gray is downright good at what she does and is always willing to help.
"It's been a pleasure working with Dianne over the years. She's a quality individual that knows her job and takes care of customers. She's talented, efficient and flawless at her job duties," he said.
During her 41 years, Gray has seen four publishers including Pye, George Smith, Phil Lathom and Pat Moser at The News Messenger.
As Gray's employment continued, she also received additional job duties including helping handle obituaries and announcements such as weddings. She also answers phones, takes complaints and serves as the newspaper's office manager.
"I do thank God for allowing me to be here all these years," she said. "All in all it's a good job."
Robin Y. Richardson, the News Messenger's longtime court and county reporter stated she has enjoyed working with Gray for the past 17 years.
“It’s been an honor working with Ms. Dianne Gray throughout the years at the News Messenger. Her warm smile made me feel right at home when I first came here as a college intern student, and then when I returned as a fulltime employee,” Richardson said. "She’s a colleague you can definitely count on and I’m in awe with how much time and talent she’s invested to help disseminate such vital information to our community. She’s witnessed a wealth of evolution in the industry. She is truly invaluable, and truly the rock of our staff."
Some of the best memories that Richardson shared is Gray and herself serving as United Way fundraiser co-chairs.
"My fondest memory, to date, is the two of us grabbing some pom-poms and leading the staff in some comical kicks and cheers. It was a fun sight to see her successfully convince a group of adults to join in a fun game of musical chairs, all for a good cause," Richardson said.
When not at the News Messenger office, Gray enjoys singing as part of the church choir at St. John's Baptist Church and spending time with her family including her son, Claude (Trey) Gray; grandson, Trevon Gray; mom, Annie Ruth Adams; sisters, Mary Adams and Shirley Lane along with a slew of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The staff would like to thank Gray for her service to the newspaper and congratulate her on her 41st anniversary as she continues to be a valuable member of the News Messenger.