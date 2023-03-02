The Marshall Kids Community Theater held a karaoke night at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall this past Saturday to raise funds and awareness for the theater while also providing a space for family time.
“We completely sold out of tickets,” said the theater‘s director of publicity and fundraising, Christina Peteet. “We sold as many as could fill the space. I felt that’s pretty successful for a first-time event, for a pretty new group.”
The Memorial City Hall’s upstairs event room was packed with parents, children and community leaders. Children from the community theater were the night’s stars, singing songs back-to-back during karaoke. Parents would then join in on the fun. The night’s theme was “’80s,” which is also the theme of the group’s upcoming production.
Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Food was the night’s dinner. Marshall Ford sponsored the event. After a series of successful outreach efforts, the theater decided to fundraise with “Karaoke to the 80’s Party.”
The Marshall Kids Community Theater is a new company. Their objective is to establish a location where children may enjoy theater by performing, listening to music and dancing in the neighborhood. The Music Man Jr. by Meredith Wilson served as the Marshall Kids Community Theater’s first performance in June 2022. The organization is currently preparing for its second production, “Rock of Ages: Youth Edition,” which will take place on April 28-29.
“Our shows are really short; they’re like small editions,” explained the founder Elena Sleazina, adding that most of the group’s shows are an hour long. “I just think that people don’t realize how good those kids are.”
The audience at their first play was left in shock at how well the children performed, she said.
“They thought it was just a regular school play, and it wasn’t. They acted, they sang, and it was beautiful.”
Sleazina is very careful with the plays they choose. She wants them to be entertaining, even for people who don’t like theater, so that they can learn to trust that it can be enjoyable.
“Rock of Ages: Youth Edition” rehearsals have already begun. Call (903) 742-2127 or send an email to marshallkidstheater@gmail.com to express interest in performing in the upcoming Marshall Kids Community Theater presentation.
“I think [people] should know how much [the theater] changes the kids’ lives and how much it benefits those kids to have an outlet for acting and singing,” said Peteet. “It may seem like they’re acting crazy on stage, but it takes such discipline to do that in a way that carries the character. They are such a great asset to our communities.”