The Harrison County Firefighters Association wishes to remind community members that there will be a 9/11 Community Prayer Service on the east side of the Harrison County Courthouse Square at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States of America.
All firefighters, members of law enforcement, other first responders, and members of the public in Marshall and Harrison County invited to attend this brief and very solemn ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on that tragic day and those first responders who “answered the call” and saved so many lives.
This ceremony is being held to honor and remember the 2,977 persons who were killed in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania on 9/11 and to lift their families and our nation up in prayer.
There will be luminaria displayed around the historic courthouse to represent and honor the 343 firefighters and 69 members of law enforcement and other first responders who perished that day in the line of duty.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper will share brief opening remarks, followed by the Posting of the Colors by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and Harrison County Firefighters Association Honor Guard. The Pledge of Allegiance will be shared by Harrison County Fire Marshal D. J. Couch.
The Iinvocation will be shared by Chaplain Mike Brittain, Chaplain of the Harrison County Firefighters Association and Harleton Volunteer Fire Department (ESD No. 8).
Chaplain Brittain also traveled to New York City with the Texas Baptist Men to assist, after the Sept. 11 attacks, during the recovery efforts at Ground Zero where the Twin Towers used to stand.
The honor guards will do a walk of remembrance around the historic courthouse during the playing of “Amazing Grace” by the traditional bagpipes.
The benediction will be shared by the Reverend Emanuel Echols, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Waskom and Zion United Methodist Church of Marshall.
The traditional Ringing of the Bell will be provided by the Marshall Fire Department. A Remembrance Call will be shared by Renee Nelson, Harrison County Deputy and Firefighter.
The ceremony will conclude with the playing of “Taps” by Professor Eric D. Hillman, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at East Texas Baptist University. He is also a Ret. Lieutenant of the Houston Police Department and currently serves as a reserve officer for the Jefferson Police Department.
Professor Hillman will also display at the courthouse patches of the New York Police Department, the New York Fire Department, and the New Jersey Port Authority which commemorate the brave and valiant work of the first responder on Sept.11.
Due to the current increase in cases of COVID-19 and the delta variant in Marshall and Harrison County and the 29% increase in hospitalizations in the region due to the virus, the planning committee shared that the ceremony will be very brief.
The 9/11 planning committee respectfully asks those attending the ceremony to honor local first responders and frontline workers—those who put their lives on the line each day to save lives—by socially distancing and/or wearing protective masks at the event.
They added that taking these and other effective steps to stop the spread of the virus will help to reduce risk and help to save lives, thus helping not only local fellow citizens but also firefighters, members of law enforcement, first responders, and frontline workers whose courageous service the community profoundly appreciates.
The HCFA planning committee wishes to thank Harrison County for providing the use of the grounds around the 1901 Harrison County Courthouse for the display of the luminaria and for the use of the east parking lot for the ceremony. They also wish to thank the city of Marshall for providing assistance with placing cones or small barriers to reserve the area just east of the parking lot for the ladder trucks to park on Bolivar Street.
The HCFA also wishes to thank all who are participating in and assisting with the 9/11 Prayer Service.
They wish to also thank Marshall Grave Service for underwriting the luminaria and Sullivan’s Funeral Home for providing the sound system for the ceremony. The planning committee consists of Christina Anderson of the Harrison County Firefighters Association, Chief Gary Smith of Harrison County Emergency Service District No. 2 (Nesbitt), Assistant Chief Danny Butler of the Harrison County Emergency No. 2 (Nesbitt), and Robert Coleman of Sullivan’s Funeral Home.