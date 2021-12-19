The inaugural “Shop with a Cop” program, hosted by 92.3 The Depot, proved to be a success Saturday as more than 80 schoolchildren were able to secure Christmas gifts for themselves and the entire family, with a little help from local and area officers.
“Marshall Police Department is very happy to be involved in this,” said MPD Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “It’s a great opportunity as part of our community policing program, working together and getting out and partnering with the community.”
“It’s not all putting people in jail,” he said about law enforcement’s job. “We want to work with the community and try to make things better.”
Carruth said the Shop with a Cop program is a great opportunity that allows children to have a one-on-one positive interaction with law enforcement.
“It lets them see us in a positive environment, and have fun with them,” he said. “That’s the main thing.”
The police chief said the officers were eager to help.
“They wanted to be here. They volunteered their time, and it’s great,” Carruth said. “We thank everybody that put it together. We thank the community for supporting it. What a great opportunity to work with these kids.”
Participating law enforcement agencies included Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall ISD police, Hallsville Police Department, Hallsville ISD police and Jefferson Police Department.
92.3 The Depot’s Morning Show host and Director of Commotion and Product Development, Chip “The Fat Man” Arledge, thanked all participating agencies and sponsors for being “all aboard” to help make the event a success.
“We’ve been doing this off and on in other places since the mid 80s, and this was our first opportunity to do this in Marshall,” said Arledge. “We’re brand new and we originally had a very modest goal of 15 kids, but we quickly realized that this was going to be bigger than that. Between sponsors and listeners, we were able to secure funding for over 80 kids.”
The Shop with a Cop program is designed to not only bless families for the holiday, but also help children foster positive relationships with their local law enforcement. During the event, children boarded school buses from downtown Marshall and were escorted by motorcade to Walmart where they were paired with an officer, who helped them select Christmas gifts for their families. Each child was afforded a $100 Walmart gift card to assist with their shopping needs.
Through the help of school counselors and other children services agencies, the radio station was able to identify children who could benefit from the charitable program. List of names of at-risk children, whose families might not have the monetary means to buy gifts, were recommended.
“We just wanted to do something for kids around Christmastime,” said Arledge. “It’s a little different than just handing toys to them. It helps them make decisions. It helps them accept responsibility for those decisions. Plus, in case they’ve had a fractured relationship with members of law enforcement, perhaps this will mend it and show that cops aren’t all that bad. You know, mend and bridge those relationships with law enforcement.
“That was the whole goal,” said Arledge. “Thanks to our sponsors and thanks to our listeners, thanks to the whole community, thanks to everyone for making this thing explode like it did. I had no idea it was going to explode like it did.”
The day’s events
The children started their morning off with a special breakfast pizza at Pazzeria by Pietro’s before heading off to Walmart. Pietro’s owner, Joseph Filippazzo, said he was happy to host the children at his downtown establishment as part of the special occasion.
“First of all, my mom’s mantra is you have to give to get and we love giving back to the community that gives to us,” said Filippazzo. “When we heard about this event that 92.3 was putting on, and being that they’re our neighbor, we felt like we needed to do something more than just a financial donation.”
He said they wanted to be able to also give participants a special treat.
“We’ve created a breakfast pizza my dad did,” said Filippazzo. “We serve it just on Saturdays for brunch, and I felt that the kids could come here and have breakfast pizza and juice and start their morning off right, and then head and start to shop with a cop.”
During the shopping spree, participants bought everything from clothes for mom to a baby doll for little sister to remote control vehicles for brother, and gifts for dad.
“They’re doing a good job. They’re finding something for all siblings,” one officer commended as he accompanied a group of kids to the wrapping area where MISD ROTC cadets and AVID students assisted with gift wrapping.
Following the shopping spree, the children were chauffeured by motorcade, again, for lunch at Whataburger, who sponsored all participants’ meals before heading home for the day.
Gratitude expressed
Tiffany Best-Jolly, Marshall ISD student services coordinator, expressed how appreciative MISD was to take part in the event.
“We were so excited when Chip Arledge reached out to us and said he needed some help because the radio station, the Depot, was hosting the Shop with a Cop event, and that they needed kids (because) it had grown,” said Best-Jolly. “Of course Marshall ISD jumped all over that because we do have kids and families that are going to completely benefit from this. They get to shop for their families and something for themselves. Everything is going to be wrapped.”
Best-Jolly said the gratitude expressed by parents was even more rewarding as some even got emotional when they received the news.
“When I was calling parents to get permission to release their information to the radio station, I had parents to tear up on the phone and just were so grateful for this opportunity because they said this is the only way our family would have something for Christmas,” Best-Jolly shared. “Having those conversations, I was just blown away by the gratitude that the families had for an opportunity like this.”