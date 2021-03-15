The coolest circus around made a stop in Marshall on Saturday as part of its East Texas tour.
The “Circus on Ice” event drew in a couple of hundred enthusiastic guests on Saturday in Marshall for its two performance stop and will next perform at 5 and 7 p.m. on Monday at Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview, before moving on for stops in Henderson, Tyler and Texarkana.
Children decked out in neon light toys joined and clapped to the music on Saturday as some of their favorite animated characters made appearances on the ice rink at Clarion Pointe East End Conference Center in Marshall.
The “Circus on Ice” event is produced by Taconhy Entertainment, who hosted the Horror Maze in October in Marshall.
The show itself will feature famous characters from local children’s entertainment, along with traditional circus performers such as jugglers, hula hoop artists, and clowns — all on the ice.
The show features ice skating and circus performances that bring “an elegant, temperamental ballet on ice combined with a magnificent traditional circus acts,” according to the event’s website.
The show is appropriate for viewers of all ages and is family friendly.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15 for children ages 2-12 years old and $25 for adults, plus an online service charge fee.