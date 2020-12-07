Just a short drive outside of the main city of Marshall area, El Taco offers a unique dining experience to community members looking to enjoy a night out.
The restaurant is open from seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 5120 East End Blvd. in Marshall.
Recently opened, the restaurant moved to Marshall in July this year.
They offer a variety of both lunch and dinner options, with a focus on traditional Mexican food.
Discounted lunch specials are available Monday through Saturday for working community members looking to enjoy a nice lunch out.
Additionally, the restaurant offers a wide range of dinner options including vegetarian food options and even a menu for children.
Menu items include fajitas, that are made fresh and come out sizzling to the table, along with a variety of steak and chicken dishes for community members to enjoy.
Traditional taco dishes, enchiladas and burritos are all available at reasonable prices and made in the traditional Mexican fashion.
For adults, the restaurant also offers margaritas, that are buy one get one free, making this the perfect spot for a weekend date night.
Additionally, the restaurant has a fully stocked bar that offers both American and Mexican alcoholic drinks.
Families can also enjoy a dinner together, with the restaurant offering a number of appetizers and desserts for the whole family to enjoy.
Restaurant manager Salvador Hoizar said that the restaurant is still looking to hire staff as well, to fill the needs of the growing restaurant.
Whether community members are looking for a nice family dinner or a new date night spot, the new El Taco on East End Boulevard. is a good place to get a good meal.