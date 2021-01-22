Local Elysian Fields student Kayleigh Robinson celebrated her birthday earlier this week, but instead of new clothes or electronics, she asked for something unique, for items to be donated to the Marshall Animal Shelter.
On Tuesday this week, Robinson and her family dropped off the donated items to the shelter.
City Communications Coordinator Stormy Nickerson said, “It is always such a delight to have young people who care so much about animals, and what happens in their communities.”
Thanks to friends and family who donated items in honor of Robinson’s special day, the family dropped off about 60 donated items, which included both cat and dog food and treats, toys, cleaning products and more.
In response to the donation, the Marshall Police Department personally thanked Robinson on their Facebook page stating, “The Marshall Police Department salutes Miss Kayleigh Robinson for her tremendous donation to our Marshall Animal Control and Shelter.”
The Marshall Animal Shelter is located at 607 E. End Boulevard South or Highway 59, and can be reached during business hours at 903-935-4530.