Buildings change over time, just as we change. We expect our changes to be respected – the changes in buildings should be as well.
The house at 215 East Rusk in the heart of downtown Marshal currently owned by Mary Lynn and John Vassar is a great example of how a building changes through time to meet the requirements of a growing family, to satisfy subsequent owners, and to incorporate “modern” conveniences.
The home was constructed in 1884 as a simple one-story wood frame dwelling with four or five rooms by Sam E. and Martha Wood, but with a growing family, including six children, according to Wood family history, the second floor was added in 1888.
As evident in the two historic photographs, the architectural details changed as well when the second floor was added. Gas lights were installed a few years later and the interior received electric lights a few years after that.
Originally there was a well located on the back porch and another well was to the west of the house. Through the years doors were added, other doors were closed off, porches were added and then enclosed.
Ruby Boone, the daughter of the original owners lived in the house until 1988 when she was 98 years old. The house was purchased by the Norrells and operated as a bed and breakfast until they sold to the present owners, the Vassars, who continued to operate the house as a B & B.
The Vassars also made improvements over the past 16 years, including removing some of the non-historic additions such as composition siding and restoring original wood siding.
The corner of East Rusk and Lafayette was characterized for many years by the well-maintained house and the large live oak trees. Sadly, the oak trees had to be removed in 2015 because of disease.
Marshall’s Landmark Preservation Board will continue presenting similar glimpses into Marshall’s history in the future.