After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s annual Mini Monet art show and competition took place this week, for the third official year.
Students from seven different local schools, in grades kindergarten through 12th, participated in the show, with entries from Marshall High School and Junior High School, Trinity Elementary, Hallsville Elementary, Carthage High School, Davie Crocket Elementary and one entry from Sam Houston Elementary school.
Over 3,000 individual participants entered the competition and art show this year.
“The great thing about Mini Monet is the age range, we wanted a way to display art from a range of local students,” Krystal Jeans, MRAC President said.
The show will be on display at the Marshall Place Gallery through next week, with winning art projects signified with their awards.
Family and friends joined local students Thursday during the event, to browse the art before awards were given out by the Jeans.
About 20 local students were given awards, ranging from first to third place, with one student selected to receive an award chosen by the local Optimists Club, who assisted in sponsoring the event.
Winners of the show were not available at presstime and will be featured in another edition of the Marshall News Messenger.