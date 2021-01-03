Shirley Williams and her family have faced the last 13 years without her son, Graylon Williams, who was killed outside of a local gas station in a still unsolved murder case.
Graylon was killed Jan. 4, 2008, at the Sweet Stop Gas station in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue. He was just 27 years old at the time.
According to information provided by Marshall Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the gas station in 2008 at around 10:15 p.m. where they found Graylon sitting with apparent gunshot wounds in a gray pick-up in front of the gas station.
He was unresponsive at the time, and was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
While there were a number of witnesses at the scene and video footage from the gas station during the murder, no arrests were ever made on the case.
It is this lack of closure, and the lack of justice for their son that Williams, and her husband Henry, said has been the most painful for them during the last 13 years.
“I know that there are people that know something, there are people who I have asked to their faces, do you know who killed my baby, and every single one of them said no, even though some of them were there,” she said.
Williams said that she has given up hope that the police department will solve the case, and that she can not remember the last time she spoke with an officer about her sons murder.
Since 2008, both city officials and MPD officials have changed almost entirely, according to Williams, who said that there leaves no one in the department who is familiar with her son’s case.
Additionally, she said that she forgives those that do have knowledge of the crime, and even those involved in the crime, and that this forgiveness has allowed her to regain some semblance of peace in her life.
“I know that the Lord is their judge, and he sees everything,” she said. “I know that this person, that it weighs heavily on them, what they did to my son, and I know that they really don’t want to be caught. But this is not the type of thing you can hide from, even if you do not get justice from the police, justice will come.”
Williams and her husband Henry, have had a hard year just like everyone else has in 2020, only expounded by the fact that they no longer have their son with them.
Williams has been suffering from serious health concerns for most of the year, coupled with the fear the couple faces with the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
“I know that if he were here, he would be helping me out, and be here taking care of me,” Williams said.
Instead, the majority of the care has fallen to Williams’ husband, whom she said has been a lifesaver in these difficult times.
“I really am blessed to have him, he takes very good care of me,” Williams said.
However, it is not only the added support her son would offer them, but also the lifetime of memories that Graylon can no longer make with his parents.
“The very first thing he missed, was our family reunion,” Williams said. “He always wanted to have one, and we were planning one for 2008, but then he was killed.”
By happenchance, after Graylon’s murder, Williams said that one of her cousins planned a family reunion that was hosted later that year.
“We got to go, and everyone was together just like Graylon wanted, and I know he was there with us,” she said.
It is not only Williams and Henry that suffer the loss of Graylon either, but rather the whole community of family and friends, some Williams said were so young they didn’t understand what happened when he died.
“His (Graylon’s) little cousin was just three years old when he was killed, and I remember someone told me he went walking up to a police officer at just three and said ‘what happened to Graylon’,” Williams said. “They turned around expecting a grown man, and they have to look down at this little boy. And, ya know, he is still asking that question.”
If he were here today, Graylon would be celebrating his 40th birthday this year.
Williams said that the bond she shared with her son was very strong, and that she knows that he is always with her.
“It hurts, you still think about it every day, but now it’s a little more manageable,” Williams said.
As of last year according to Marshall police records, the agency has 16 cold cases, including that of Graylon Williams.
These other cases include:
Billy Ray Shahan, a white man who was found dead on April 4, 1976 at a vacant lot at the corner of West Grand Avenue and Ward Street. The manner of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
Albertus Lewis, a black man who was found dead on March 26, 1987 inside of a residence at 1610 University Ave. He was strangled to death in what was a possible robbery.
Armentha Covington, a black woman who died Feb. 19, 1992. Her body was found at the Old Rivera Club property on 2109 Southwest Road, off MLK Boulevard. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head and torso.
Romeo Woolen, a black man who died Aug. 4, 1993. He was found with a gunshot wound inside of his vehicle at the intersection of Hank and Summit Streets.
Neisha King, a black woman who died on June 28, 1995. She was found in the street with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Milton Street at Spring Street.
Edgar “Poo” Dawson, a black man who died Feb. 21, 1997. He was found inside of his vehicle in his driveway at 305 Nolan St. with a gunshot wound. East Texas Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in this investigation.
Jaden Houston, a black man who died June 10, 1998. He was found inside of his vehicle in a vacant lot in the 2500 block of Hunt Street with a gunshot wound. East Texas Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in this investigation.
Dan K. Tatum, a black man who died on March 17, 2010. The 48-year-old was found shot to death on the side of the roadway in the 1900 block of Tolivar Street. An FBI agent has assisted in this investigation.
Anthon Colton, a black man who died Aug. 4, 2015. He was found lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Ralph and Stanley Streets. He was 34.
Paul “Bucket Man” Sparks Sr., a black man who died Nov. 28, 2016. He was discovered with a gunshot wound at 1508 Grafton St. He was 64.
Carlos Flores, a Hispanic man who was found shot to death on Dec. 22, 2016 in the yard of a residence at 300 N. Hazelwood St. He was 42.
Patricia Wilson, a black woman who died Sept. 17, 1998. She was discovered shot to death inside of her business, Pat’s Barbershop, at 1606 University Ave. East Texas Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in this investigation.
Anthony “Boogie” Thomas, a black man who died on June 4, 2004. The 24-year-old was discovered shot to death in the doorway of his residence at 2711 W. Grand Ave.
Wayne Passer, a white, homeless man who died July 6, 2006. He was found with multiple stab wounds in a wooded area behind Rudy’s Gas station at 5803 East End Blvd. South.
Ray Woodkins Jr., a black man who was originally reported as a missing person from Marshall and died sometime between Aug. 3, 2006 and Oct. 2, 2006. His body was located on Willie Knighton Road in Harrison County. The manner of death is believed to be a homicide, but it has been listed undetermined by the pathologist, Marshall police said.
If anyone in the community has any information regarding the case of Graylon Williams or any of the other open cold cases in Marshall contact MPD at (903) 935-4575 or leave an anonymous tip with the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.