Are you looking for a new soup recipe? Try this:
Hearty Two Bean Minestrone Soup
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion chopped
2 cloves garlic finely chopped
4 tablespoons unsalted tomato paste
¼ teaspoon Italian seasoning, no salt
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ cup uncooked, whole wheat, small shell shaped pasta
2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth reduced fat and reduced sodium
2 (15.5 ounce) can garbanzo beans reduced sodium, drained, and rinsed
1 (15.5 ounce) can red beans reduced sodium, drained, and rinsed
2 cups chopped Kale or Swiss chard
Grated parmesan cheese for garnish
Directions:
In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium high heat until hot. Cook and stir onion and garlic 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is translucent. Add broth, beans, tomatoes, kale or swiss chard (if desired), pasta and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 10 to 12 minutes or until pasta is tender. Serve with parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Facts:
220 calories, 5g fat, 380mg sodium, 35g carbohydrate,9g protein.
Point to remember:
Kale is a dark green vegetable with coarse, ruffled leaves and is part of the cabbage family. Avoid bunches that are yellow or brown and have a rubbery texture. Kale will last 3-5 days in the refrigerator stored loosely in a plastic bag. Wash kale under cool, running water and trim the stem off the leaves before cooking. 2 cups of kale will cook down to about 1 cup. Kale contains vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, and potassium.
Garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas, are a legume with a nutty flavor. The nutty-flavored beans originated in the Middle East and are grown main in India. In addition to carbohydrates and protein, 1 serving of garbanzo beans contains 5 grams of fiber, magnesium, potassium, and iron.
Canned vegetables are convenient and cost effective. They do not expire quickly so you will not waste money when purchasing them-which sometimes happens when fresh produce goes bad before they are used. Sodium is usually added to canned foods as a preservative. Compare labels and purchase products with the lowest amount. You can also drain and rinse canned vegetables to reduce the sodium even more.