Realism versus abstract and full view versus profile are just some of the terms students in this week’s summer kids art class are learning.
The “Portrait in Art” class being taught by artist Jodi Beavers at the Michelson Museum of Art is allowing the young creators to learn about a variety of artists including Alexander Girard, Amedeo Modigliani, Pablo Picasso, Sandra Silberzweig and Paul Klee.
On Tuesday, students completed portraits based off Modigliani’s style and wooden spoon dolls patterned off Girard’s work.
“Every artist has their own style,” Beavers said.
Students learned proportion and the art of sketching on their art projects.
The classes are continuing throughout the week with both a young and an older age group for kids. Advance registration was required for the free classes.