The recent winter weather storm pushing its way through East Texas has shut down most schools and businesses, as people huddle inside to escape the cold.
However, Jessica and Juan Antonio Ramirez, owners of A&R Pool Services in Marshall, have been working overtime to help community members with pools prevent long term damage to their equipment.
“This is something that we haven’t seen in, probably within my entire life time,” Jessica said. “People here in Texas don’t know what to do.”
The company had halt its drivers from going out on the roads in their current condition, but has opened up its phone lines and social media profiles to help those in the community who are looking for advice on their pools in this storm.
The company said that pool pumps should be running continuously in this weather, with most having built in freeze protection to keep them from being damaged.
However, with many across the area losing power, when the power goes out the pool pump stops working, which can cause pool water and equipment to start to freeze.
“If everything starts to freeze, then we can start seeing damage,” Jessica said. “Usually, we hope that it isn’t permanent, where you would have to replace the whole system, but it is a possibility.”
To prevent this, Jessica said that when the pump stops working, the best thing to do is to turn off the main breaker of the pool equipment, then to take out the plugs on the filter and the pump and drain them both.
“Community members can send us photos of their equipment, if they don’t know where to locate their too filters, cause a number of people don’t know where they are,” she said.
She added that their phones are open night and day to help walk community members through the steps they need to do to help protect their equipment, and they are also answering messages on their Facebook page.
For help with any pool related issues, contact A&R Pool Services at 903-407-3373, or through the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AR-Pool-Service-1754138484806304.