Little tokens of love could be seen all over Marshall this week as a horde of volunteers from Immanuel Baptist Church participated in the fifth annual Love Week.
Love week was held July 12-July 16 with more than 100 volunteers showing the Marshall community just how much they are loved.
“The whole vision of Love Week is spreading the love of Jesus with our communities,” Dr. Jeremy Roberts, associate pastor of discipleship and administration from Immanuel, said.
This year and in past years, Immanuel has partnered with additional churches — but Love Week spread out this year on its own as churches in Elysian Fields and Harleton did their own versions this year.
“It’s really neat that other communities have picked up the concept and are showing their own communities how much they are loved,” he said.
For Marshall’s Love Week, the 100 volunteers split into five different teams: the construction team, the random acts of kindness team, the yard team, the East Texas Open Door team and the cooking team.
On the construction team, the volunteers busied themselves by building wheelchair ramps for those needed in the community as well as other light building needs.
Perhaps one of the most visible parts of the week was completed by the random acts of kindness team. They left coins and packs of laundry detergent taped to the front of machines at laundromats in town and placed sticky notes full of love on vehicles at a variety of locations in Marshall. A sticky note ‘storm’ took to social media as the notes were shared by individuals who received them.
“It’s been a rough couple of days and today wasn’t much better until I got off work and found this on my car window. Amazing how this little note was exactly what I needed. Thank you to whomever did this. It was exactly what I needed,” one Facebook user wrote.
They also delivered cookies to community helpers, shared prayers and door hangers at nursing homes, and delivered coffees to hair stylists. An emergency room doctor reached out to the church to tell them thank you for the cookies.
The yard team was kept busy as they helped out with a variety of homes that needed assistance with the New Town Neighborhood Association. The association was able to provide a list to the church of those homes who might need some yard assistance.
Those involved in the East Texas Open Door team spent the week spending time with the young ladies with a variety of fun activities.
East Texas Open Door, Inc. (ETOD) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1987 to serve children in the East Texas area. Through the years, ETOD has expanded services to reach the entire state of Texas.
This year the church also did block parties to get even more communities involved and partnered with Marshall ISD to utilize campuses and playgrounds for the parties.
“I feel like we have touched more people’s lives this year than in the past,” Roberts said.
One of the largest portions of Love Week was the cooking team, which provided food for the block parties, a community hamburger lunch and daily lunch and snacks for hungry volunteers.
Block parties took place on Marshall Drive on Monday, Price T. Young Elementary School on Tuesday, Travis Elementary School on Wednesday and Crockett Elementary School on Thursday. Each party had free corndogs, hotdogs, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches along with yard games, face painting, inflatables and a variety of family fun activities.
“We are not divided as the world would want us to believe, especially when serving our Lord Jesus. That is the message of Love Week. Taking and sharing the love of Jesus to those around us,” David Weaver, a volunteer with Love Week, said.
Love Week will officially end Sunday at the church when visitors get donuts before church services. Anyone is welcome to attend with services and life groups held at the following times: 8:30 a.m. early life group, 9:45 a.m. early worship, 9:45 a.m. late life group and 11 a.m. late worship. The church is located at 2408 W. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.