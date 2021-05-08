Notes flew the air and joined in a symphony of music Saturday night as the Voices 2.0 concert took place in downtown Marshall against the stunning backdrop of the historic courthouse.
The Voices 2.0 concert featured nine singer that through a series of tryouts received the honor of singing a variety of country tunes along with the Marshall Symphony Band and more than 30 members of the Marshall Symphony Orchestra. The concert was conducted by Music Director and Conductor Maestro Kermit Poling.
Singers and the winners of Voices 2.0 include James Butler of Marshall, Wes Hamilton of Jefferson, Missy Monroe of Carthage, Dixie Nail of Carthage, Quinn Ponder of Marshall, Sabrina Scott of Elysian Fields, Tamela Shafer of Jefferson, Tori Wells of Waskom and Presley West of Marshall.
Tables and chairs along with food and beverages were set up on the downtown bricks on the east side of the courthouse.
“This is a huge event and it is to bless this community,” County Judge Chad Sims said at the start of the concert. “You guys are going to enjoy this greatly so thank you and thank the symphony league for putting this on. Y’all enjoy this with me tonight.”
Concert goers were treated to country hits such as ‘Here for the Party’, ‘Tennessee Whiskey’, and ‘Devil Went Down to Georgia.’ Concert favorite, 10-year-old Dixie Nail received a standing ovation for her performance of ‘House that Built Me.’
According to Poling and Marshall Symphony Society President Tiffany Ammerman, attendance of the concert was well received despite the wind playing havoc earlier in the day on Saturday including taking down a large projection screen that was anticipated to be used during the concert.
The Voices 2.0 concert was the culmination of a week of free concerts at Telegraph Park and a rehearsal for the event Friday night in downtown.
For more information about the symphony including future performances, go to marshallsymphony.com