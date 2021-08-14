Book-lovers in Marshall will have eight more days to visit the quarterly Janet and Spencer Black Memorial book sale fundraiser at the Marshall Public Library.
The sale itself is being held inside the Gold Auditorium at the library and is the first fundraising sale the Friends of Marshall Public Library has been able to hold since the beginning of the pandemic, so many great titles are available, organizers said. A wide variety of titles ranging from fiction, to non-fiction, cookbooks and even movies are available.
Volunteer Steve Flohr said the memorial book sale has been a quarterly fundraiser for the last five years, except during the pandemic, and that success has been due to the support from the community.
He said the community also helps support the group by consistently donating used books.
“We have people who are in here all the time, they donate their entire library. Then they come in and purchase new books for the sale,” Flohr said.
With the sale, the library is also going back to its pre-COVID hours which include nights on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday until 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays until 3:30 p.m.
Narcie Crosby, with the Friends, said the group uses the money they raise during the book sale to help support the library in a number of ways.
She said in the past the group has donated to support the summer reading program, the purchase new laptop charging carts and many others.
With the passing of the library’s five-year plan at Thursday night’s city council meeting, funds from the book sale will be used to support the library in many ways, essentially filling in gaps where library funds are needed, Flohr said.
The book sale is open during library hours Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The book sale closes 30 minutes prior to library closing.
The library is located at 300 S. Alamo Blvd.