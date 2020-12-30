Any story summarizing 2020 would be remiss without mentioning the changing social landscape that was seen across the country this year. Community members were firmly a part of this changing scene, with citizens choosing to take a stand throughout the year for their personal social causes.
In June of this year Marshall citizens participated in their first protest, joining millions around the nation in taking a stand against the treatment of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25, 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for seven minutes, killing him.
This protest was the first of many, with local nonprofit Marshall Against Violence leading the charge in organizing almost weekly events support Black Lives Matter and in protest of discrimination against Black community members by the police across the country.
President of MAV Demetria McFarland continued the momentum throughout the month, joined by other community members including Tasha Williams and Wiley College alum in organizing over 10 protests throughout the month of June.
McFarland shifted the focus of the protests slightly at the end of June, organizing a petition to remove the Confederate statue that stands in front of the Harrison County Historical Courthouse in downtown Marshall, where the majority of the previously held protests were located.
The petition began to gain momentum both within the Marshall community, and outside of the area, as well as sparked controversy with a number of counterpetitions to keep the statue in place popping up as well.
A group of educators formed with the intention of uniting both sides of the issues, suggesting the statue be moved to a more appropriate place where it can be preserved and guarded as a piece of history. Other groups formed with the goal of keeping the statue in front of the courthouse, in the name of preserving history.
In July tensions reached a head over the Fourth of July holiday weekend between protestors for statue removal, and those against its removal. The Marshall Police Department was contacted five separate times over the weekend due to incidents between the two groups of protestors.
Both groups continued to gather and collect signatures until August when the Harrison County Commission took no action on a proposed motion to remove the statue from courthouse grounds after tons of community members addressed the commission on both sides of the issue.
McFarland, Williams, and other community members in favor of the removal of the statue said that they are not giving up on the issue.
Additionally, later in August a pro-choice billboard popped up in Marshall, sparking a controversial debate about creating a “sanctuary city for the unborn” in Marshall.
The billboard was funded by the Lillith Fund, and read “Abortion is a Blessing. ‘My decision to have an abortion was guided by my faith and my love for my family. Lilithfund.org/blessing,”.
The billboard itself was spotted in Marshall on Aug. 14, and was up for less than a week before it was vandalized by a still unknown perpetrator.
Though the billboard was destroyed, a pro-life protest still look place against the Lillith Funds pro-choice message, and their placement of the billboard so close to the high school
A peaceful “A Voice for the Voiceless” protest was hosted at the billboard site, with representatives from Right to Life of East Texas along with other organizations in attendance.
Right to Life Texas then presented Marshall Mayor Terri Brown with potential legislation that they hoped she would bring to then city commission to vote on, which would make Marshall a “sanctuary city for the unborn”.
During public comments during a later city commission meeting a number of community members addressed the commission both for and against the legislation, though no city commissioner ever submitted the item to the agenda.
This push for social activism left little change as far as policy for the city or county at the end of 2020. Even amid a virus outbreak community members worked to make their voices heard on these issues.