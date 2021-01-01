JEFFERSON — Due to a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations during the pandemic this past year, Jefferson businesses were largely able to stay afloat and keep open.
During 2020, the Jefferson city council voted again and again to allow many organizations' annual events to continue in the bayou city, as long as COVID-19 case numbers remained low and Centers for Disease Control protocols were followed at events, including social distancing and hand washing stations.
While the city was largely exempted from mask mandates during 2020 due to low case numbers, Jefferson business owners reduced store capacity and venue capacity in order to stay open and continue serving the community.
As a result, the city, which largely relies on its tourism industry to generate income, was able to continue its role as an East Texas destination spot with annual events such as the Candlelight Tour of Homes, the Texas Bigfoot Conference, History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conferences, the East Texas Burn Benefit, the Taste of Jefferson, the Christmas parade, and annual car shows.
Some large scale events such as Jefferson's 73rd annual Pilgrimage, Diamond Bessie Murder Trial and Battle of Jefferson Civil War Re-Enactment did fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic but will hopefully return in 2021.
The city also saw the election of a new mayor in November with Rob Baker and a revival of a beloved local hotel that had sat empty for two years until new owners Jeromy and Pam Jones purchased and re-opened the Historic Jefferson Hotel in the fall of 2020.
The city of Jefferson also faced its fair share of controversy regarding social justice issues in 2020 when some residents rallied downtown for the removal of a Confederate memorial that was erected July 10, 1907 by the United Confederate Veterans in memory of its soldiers killed during the Civil War. The memorial was originally erected in Oakwood Cemetery then later moved to the corner of the courthouse in 1936.
As of this publication, the city council or county commissioners have not yet discussed the removal of the statue, though protesters were calling for the monument to be moved back to Oakwood Cemetery.
Also in Jefferson in 2020, the city's social justice issues were seen to have bled over into the police department as newly appointed Police Chief Jason Carroll, who took over in early 2020 for retired Police Chief Gary Amburn, posted what he called “insensitive” memes and photos on his personal Facebook page before later removing the posts.
A handful of residents spoke out against Carroll during a couple of city council meetings, leading Carroll to later resign.
“In speaking with Mr. Carroll during executive session, he has decided to resign, to allow the community to heal,” Interim Mayor Victor Perot said after an executive session. Carroll later came back and sued the city for wrongful termination, saying he is seeking his job back and is prepared to go to trial.
New Jefferson Police Chief Florentino "Tino" Perez was a later appointed by the city council.