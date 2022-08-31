Police Chief Cliff Carruth reflected on all that the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, and the Friends of Marshall Animals, were able to accomplish with their first year in the new shelter building last Thursday during a presentation to the Marshall City Council.
In conjunction with the new building’s one year anniversary, Carruth presented on the MPAC’s annual report to the Marshall City Council, reporting continued progress on all of the city’s goals for the new building during the first year.
Carruth stated that the goals that went along with the new building were to lower the kill rate for animals taken into the shelter, to educate the public and provide them with best practices, to begin work on a robust spay and neuter program, update the city ordinances, obtain grants, and increase animal transports.
All of these goals the shelter and its nonprofit arm, the Friends of Marshall Animals, have been able to accomplish or begin work on throughout its first year in the new shelter building, he said.
Remarkably, Carruth showed that the shelter was able to reverse its numbers, now saving 80 percent of the animals that come into the shelter, with previous numbers in the last 10 years showing an 80 percent euthanasia rate at the old shelter building.
“This is because of the transports and the education programs, all of these different programs work together to get us there,” Carruth said.
Throughout the past year, FOMA was able to transport 50 trucks of animals with its partner the Northshore Animal League, which works with animal shelters in the south to transport its surplus of adoptable animals to shelters up north that have less animals than there is a demand for.
“That way we can get them out of the shelter and get them adopted in other places,” Carruth said.
He also explained that due to the new facilities, the city was opened up to an array of new grant opportunities, which they utilized to host a Pet Fair during which over 200 community members received free flea and tick medicine, spay and neuter vouchers, educational material and more.
FOMA was also able to utilize the new facilities, especially the community meeting room, to grow a robust volunteer group which has together volunteered over 3,000 hours to the shelter caring for the animals and hosting fundraising events.
The organization was able to raise over $600,000 in the past two years to not only benefit the new building, but also to purchase equipment, supplies and more to support the MPAC.
Additionally, volunteers in the groups foster program was able to save a reported 319 dogs, 196 cats, and even a parakeet, snakes, pigs, rabbits and more throughout the year.
“This is something the public is getting behind and has assisted in making it happen,” Carruth said.