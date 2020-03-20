No more dine-in service in Marshall. Like every other city across the state, as of midnight tonight, residents and visitors alike will not be allowed to dine inside restaurants until after April 3. The decision came out Thursday per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus.
Many of the local eateries in Marshall are doing their part to stay in business, keep their employees and ease those stuck indoors due to social distancing. The effort has been dubbed “Keep Marshall Fed.”
“We are doing everything we can to stay open and help out where we can,” Central Perks owner Deb Sorich said. “We know we all have to work together to keep meeting payroll.”
For Central Perks, that means staying open and offering curbside pickup and takeout orders. They are also working on launching a no-contact delivery service in which food will be delivered to homes, literally set down outside the door and the homeowners can simply get their food after the delivery driver has left. They will be starting the delivery service, they hope, at the beginning of next week. The delivery service will be available only through their online app.
Anyone wanting to order for pickup or takeout can do so by ordering through online or by simply calling.
The restaurant is featuring a local farm store with supplies for sale that include eggs, bread and freshly sliced deli meat for those who are in need of food.
“We are selling items like eggs from local farms,” she said. The eatery is offering precooked entries for families as well as their well known exotic tea, which is being sold by the gallon.
Central Perks is at 211 N. Washington Ave.
Blue Frog Grill is also offering curbside, takeout and market frig/freezer meals each day. Typically, the restaurant will prepare a chicken dish and a shrimp and pasta dish daily. They will also offer delivery over $50 within the city limits.
The restaurant is at 208 N. Washington.
Since a normal coffee fix is important to those in the community, both R&R and Joe Pine’s Coffee Co. are offering curbside and takeout service.
For R&R bakery, the establishment will be operating from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pastries and coffee will be available all day.
“Everyone needs to be patient; we’ve never done this before,” owner Shauna Putnam said. “We are having to readjust. We want to keep our employees paid and business going.”
To order, call the business at (903) 935-3380. If wanting curbside service, customers can call and tell them when they get there.
R&R is at 115 E. Houston St.
Joe Pine’s is also offering curbside pickup with ordering through their website www.joepinecoffee.com. Through online, customers can pay and select what time they want to pick up their order. Customers can walk up at a stand outside the eatery and get their drinks.
Through April, all first responders and medical personnel will receive free beverages at the eatery.
Joe Pine’s is at 207 N. Washington Ave.
For those wanting their favorite Cajun food, Cajun Tex will still be available through curbside, takeout and coming soon, delivery services. Those wanting to order can do so through their online app or by calling.
If customers want to get their food curbside, they may call when they arrive. The eatery is also offering family meals and bulk entrees.
In a show of support for the small-town business, Smart Advertising made the restaurant curbside delivery signs free of charge. Cajun Tex owners Donna and Johnny Horne said they were moved by the gesture and greatly appreciated it.
Cajun Tex is at 104 W. Grand Avenue.
Pazzeria by Pietro’s is also offering curbside and takeout and starting Saturday delivery. Due to Abbott’s new declarations, establishments in Texas are able to deliver beer, wine and liquor, where applicable. Pietro’s will be delivering beer and wine with their food service.
They are also a DoorDash member. The eatery will be offering prepared meals to go so that customers can grab them and take them home. Menus can be seen at pietros.net. Call 903-472-4555 for more information.
They are at 101 E. Austin St.