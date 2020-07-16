Addictions by Rhonda, located at 216 North Washington Avenue, is now hosting a new selection of Corky’s shoes at their store.
Owner Rhonda Phelps said that she has been selling a small selection of the shoes for nine years, but she recently decided to expand and open a special section for the shoes at her store.
“Were doing really well right now, so I decided to reach out to my distributor in Dallas and open up this larger selection,” Phelps said.
The Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the new section.
Phelps said that the event was a huge success, with a large number of community members coming out to support the local business.
“We sold a lot of shoes, and gave away some free margaritas,” Phelps said.
She explained that the larger selection allows the store to offer more variety in the shoes they sell, and that they will now have new styles coming in more regularly.
The new selection of Corky’s shoes comes at the same time as the store’s 10 year anniversary, according to Phelps.
She said that the store is excited to continue to expand and sell their clothes to the local community.
For more information on the store visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AddictionsbyRhonda/.