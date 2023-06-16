As part of the 88th Texas legislative session, the state has overhauled funding for higher education through a series of bills spearheaded by House Bill 8, which impacts each of Texas’s 50 community college districts.
The range of bills passed each culminates into an investment into higher education across the state totaling over $5 billion over the next two years. Speaking on the specific impact that House Bill 8 will have on the community colleges, Panola College President Gregory Powell remarked on the additional funding it will provide.
“House Bill 8 marks a monumental moment for Texas’s 50 community colleges,” said Powell “This significant investment by the Texas Legislature in community colleges from formula funding to outcomes based funding is the first major change in 50 years.”
The full series of bills passed alongside House Bill 8 includes House Bill 1590, which expanded the Texas Leadership Scholars initiative to graduate students, Senate Bill 2294 which expanded scholarship access to early graduate students under the Texas First Diploma program; Senate Bill 2139, which grants adult students the opportunity to earn a high school diploma at a public community college while also pursuing a postsecondary degree or certificate; and Senate Bill 371, which granted more funding to the Texas Armed Services Scholarship program.
House Bill 8 was signed on June 9 by Governor Abbott and created the Financial Aid for Swift Transfer Scholarship program, presenting changes to the outcome-based model of funding that had been previously utilized. This will award money to community colleges based on the number of students who earn credentials of value by completing at least 15 hours of courses and transfer to a four-year university, as well as enrollment in dual credit courses or others that apply toward academic or workforce program requirements.
“The State of Texas continues working to ensure our public community colleges remain competitive and able to fully support the needs of our growing, diverse workforce. House Bill 8 will be an important tool to help enhance the role of public junior colleges in workforce training and preparation for high-demand careers,” said Abbott. “The future of Texas remains bright thanks to the educational opportunities provided by community colleges and the hardworking students who will help build the Texas of tomorrow.”
The overhaul of funding for higher education comes as the state outlines new goals for 60 percent of students between the ages of 25 and 64 to receive a degree, certificate, or postsecondary credential of value by the year 2030. This also includes aiming for 550,000 students to complete postsecondary credentials, with 95 percent of students graduating holding low or no undergraduate student debt.
“The passage of this historic bill is a direct result of the consistent and dedicated effort from our 50 community college districts, our education partners, business and industry, and, of course, our lawmakers who made this a top priority this legislative session,” said Texas Association of Community Colleges President and CEO Ray Martinez III. “Our Texas community colleges look forward to leading the nation in higher education innovation.”
House Bill 8 closely followed recommendations of the Texas Commission on Community College Finance, which were released last year detailing the need for more support for small and rural-serving community colleges and allowing a path towards awarding funding to each of the schools based on student success.
“This history making bill will pay dividends and change the lives of generations of students for years to come,” said Powell.