Early voting for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election reached a cumulative total of 703 voters Tuesday, Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported.
As of Tuesday, 431 had voted in the main elections office 415 E. Burleson St., 65 at the Waskom Sub-courthouse, 165 at Hallsville Gold Hall Community Center and 42 at Harleton Community Center.
“This morning, Wednesday, Oct. 27, five additional locations will open at 8 a.m., said Robinette.
The five additional polling sites opening today are: Scottsville Community Center, TJ Taylor Community Center, Woodlawn Community Center Woodland Hills Baptist Church and Emergency Services District No. 9 in Elysian Fields.
In addition to constitutional amendments, the county is also conducting an election on the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District, which may impose a sales and use tax in areas outside of incorporated cities; thus, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.