The Community Adult Day Activity and Health Center, located at 1305 S. Washington Ave., is seeking the public’s help in locating their outdoor furniture, which was stolen from the center early Tuesday morning.
As a result, the clients — consisting of mainly elderly and handicapped adults — had to resort to sitting on buckets and milk crates.
“These are handicapped people, and they love to go out, especially after lunch and sit and visit and smoke because I don’t allow smoking inside,” said owner, Melba Jones.
“That is pitiful that someone would steal from the handicapped and the elderly,” she said.
Jones said throughout her nearly 30 years in business, she’s never had an issue with theft of the outdoor property before.
“I know it’s been some years that those chairs have sat right outside and we have not had a problem until this morning,” she said.
“Some of those were the first chairs I bought when we started,” she said. “I think that’s so terrible that someone has a spirit in them like that and think to take that from these handicapped.”
Jones said about a dozen chairs were stolen. About eight of them were recently donated.
“Some were silver and red spray painted,” the owner said. “They’re real nice.”
Staff member, Londell McGlothin Sr., said he always has the chairs positioned with their backs against the wall.
“I came in this morning and they were gone. Whoever got them, they won’t have any good luck,” he said, also expounding how disappointing the culprit’s actions are.
Jones said the staff believes the seating went missing between 6 and 7 a.m.
“Our driver said they were here when he left (to pickup clients). Then my daughter said the chairs were gone when she got here about 6:40 (a.m.),” said Jones.
Jones said she has filed a police report. She urges anyone with information on the theft of chairs at the Community Adult Day Activity and Health Center to call Marshall Police Department.
“If you see those chairs anywhere; if you think you see them, we can identify them,” said Jones.