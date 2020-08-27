After a controversial pro-choice billboard was put up on Highway 59 earlier this month, advocates on both sides of the debate surrounding abortion have begun to gather in Marshall.
The billboard, owned by Lamar Advertising Company, was paid for by the Lilith Fund and stated “Abortion is a Blessing. My decision to have an abortion was guided by my faith and my love for my family. Lilithfund.org/blessing,” and was vandalized less than a week after it was put up.
Lieutenant Len Ames with the Marshall Police Department said that they currently have no suspects, video or any other evidence indicating who is responsible for the billboard being torn down.
However, after the billboards placement, a wave of advocacy swept through Marshall, with issues centered on a recent ordinance that passed in Waskom that outlawed abortion within city limits and named the town “a sanctuary city for the unborn”.
Pastor Kirklynn Usher, with the Marshall Missionary Baptist Church, hosted an anti-abortion meeting at the church on Tuesday which he said focused on helping women find alternatives to abortion.
During the meeting Usher stated that advocates discussed how to create a similar ordinance to the one already in place in Waskom here in Marshall, which he stated would begin with getting the item on the city commission agenda.
Mark Dickson, Pastor of SovereignLOVE Church in Longview, who was involved in the Waskom ordinance was present at the meeting and spoke to the group about how they can achieve the same outcome in Marshall, according to Usher.
Dickson previously told the News Messenger that he has already delivered an ordinance that would outlaw abortion to Mayor Terri Brown.
Usher said that advocates were joined at the meeting by representatives from local groups such as the Right to Life of East Texas’ Marion-Harrison Chapter, which organized the baby bottle campaign to raise funds for the local pregnancy resource center, and the Hannah House Maternity Home, a religious nonprofit organization which helps pregnant women.
“What I would like to see is more local churches getting involved, and more pastors picking up this fight and being a part of this conversation,” Usher said. “What we want to do is create a network of resources so young women know that abortion is not their only option.”
Pro-choice advocate Jessica Hale, a volunteer with ACLU and the Texas Equal Access Fund, is working to organize locals against the passage of an ordinance similar to the one in Waskom.
Hale stated that because the issue is very controversial right now, many people feel afraid to speak up against the anti-abortions measures being taken in Marshall.
Hale explained that social pressure in the south makes talking about abortion and other women’s health issues a taboo subject, which has allowed for the spread of the anti-abortion groups across the East Texas area.
Not only does Hale say that the ordinances are completely unenforceable, but heavy restrictions on what is considered “abortion” in Waskom are concerning to her.
She said that in addition to outlawing abortion within the city and naming abortion clinics as criminal entities, the ordinance pushes for the outlawing of Plan B and other emergency contraceptives.
Hale said that the ordinance also only allows for exception to the outlawing of abortion in the case of the parents life being at risk, and does not include exceptions for sexual assault or the patient being a minor.
“A lot of people feel very strongly that this is wrong, but in small communities like this it can be very scary to speak out about it,” Hale said. “That is why I encourage everyone I speak to to call their local representatives and let them know how you feel, and that this ban is wrong and unconstitutional.”
She added that unless four separate Supreme Court decisions are overturned, all of the ordinances which created “sanctuary cities for the unborn” are unconstitutional, and unenforceable, because Federal law always outranks local regulations.
“The ordinances are a tactic to instill fear in people considering abortion,” Hale said.
A fear that the Lilith Foundation was attempting to counter act with its pro choice signs, according to Hale, which were designed to show women that there is nothing wrong or shameful about making the choice to end a pregnancy for any number of reasons.
“The ordinances are confusing, it’s teaching young women that this is evil without ever working to teach them how to prevent it,” Hale said. “These ordinances do not address the actual problem at all.”
Having grown up in East Texas, Hale said that she would like to see more of a focus on sex education, to help young people in the state learn how to prevent unwanted pregnancy rather than focus on limiting their options.