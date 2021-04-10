In 2020, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed 68,461 victims of child abuse or neglect. Of those, 199 victims were from Harrison County.
“So every eight seconds a child is abused in Texas,” Harrison County Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood pointed out as she shared the alarming statistics, Friday.
“Let that sink in for a minute,” Hood urged as she spoke before a crowd at the annual Child Abuse Awareness Ceremony, hosted Friday by the Harrison County Child Welfare Board.
Shades of blue filled the Harrison County Court-at-Law Courtroom Friday as child advocates, judicial officials and more rallied together to raise awareness of the black-and-blue scars that are sustained as a result of child abuse.
On Go Blue Day thousands of people across the state wear blue, the official color of prevention, to show their support for the young victims.
“Child abuse is a serious problem,” said Hood, who also serves as vice president of the county’ child welfare board.
“It has long-term effects. But our community coming together, having events like this, educating people, this is our best defense,” she said. “Prevention is our best defense.”
Hood said it’s important to highlight child abuse prevention to tell the story of the victim as well as the efforts of the caseworkers and investigators to protect them.
“It shows parents we see their struggles and we want them to be successful,” said Hood. “It also shows abusers that we see you. We’re here. We’re watching and we’re working to keep kids safe and to educate their parents.”
The ADA additionally gave tips on how to spot signs of abuse to further help with prevention. She urged adults to get to know the children in their life, and report any signs of abuse or neglect they might see.
“Know their home life, their friends, their behavior … has there been any change lately …have they been withdrawn, passive, anxious, are they sleeping a lot, are they wearing clothes that are not weather appropriate?” she said of signs to pay attention to.
“These are all things we can look at with children in our lives,” said Hood. “You don’t have to be law enforcement; you don’t have to be CPS or anything with the district attorney’s office — just a regular person.”
She also urged parents to have those uncomfortable, but necessary talks with their children about anyone attempting to violate their body.
“Talk about who is supposed to not look at or touch body parts,” Hood said.
“I know those talks can be uncomfortable, sex talks we call them, but it’s something that has to be done. It needs to be done to prevent abuse in the future,” she said.
Children should also know not to keep secrets, she said.
“Tell them that they’re not going to ever get in trouble for telling you anything,” said Hood.
Hood also advised parents to monitor their child’s electronic devices, and online activity.
“You are a parent. You’re not their friend. If you feel like something isn’t right, it’s probably not,” she said.
And if anyone suspects child abuse, she encouraged them to call law enforcement or the Department of Family and Protective Services.
“Don’t be afraid to call DFPS or law enforcement,” said Hood. “Some children can’t and won’t cry out or ask for help even when they need it. That’s when we, as adults, need to step in and do that.
“The law also requires you to report abuse and neglect,” she said.
Hood expressed her thanks to all child advocates present.
“I want to thank you all for being here and caring so deeply about our most valuable resources, our children,” she said.
County Judge Chad Sims echoed her sentiments.
“Thank you again for your tireless work that supports our kids,” Judge Sims told the various agencies, including the child welfare board, Child Advocacy Centers, foster parents, teachers and others that work to ensure that children in the community have the opportunity to grow up in a safe, loving environment.
“There’s no better effort that we can make to support those who really can’t help themselves,” he said. “Thank you very much for what you do.”
Sims read a proclamation signed by the Harrison County Commissioners Court, declaring the month of April Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in the county.
“Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone in our community,” the proclamation reads.
The proclamation highlights the long-term psychological, emotional and physical effects that child abuse can cause.
“Effective child abuse prevention activities succeed because of the meaningful connections and partnerships created between child welfare, education, health, community and faith-based organizations, businesses and law enforcement,” said Sims. “We acknowledge we must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, nurturing environment.”
In his closing prayer, Rev. Harold Coburn, associate pastor of First United Methodist Church, also gave thanks to the advocates and agencies that are willing to listen and take action to save the young victims.
“You can’t help but wonder how many go unreported,” Coburn said. “We give you thanks for each one of these here who work to prevent, who work to help heal those who have been abused.”