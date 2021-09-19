Aug. 5, 2017 was the day that transformed the life of Michelle Brannon and her family forever.
It was the day the Hallsville resident, wife and mother of two experienced what no mother should ever have to — the death of a child due to a preventable tragedy.
On Friday, Brannon shared her grief during a luncheon hosted by the Harrison County Republican Women, explaining how she, along with many others, took a stand to push for power line legislation following the death of her son 17-year-old Will Brannon and two other Boy Scouts, 16-year-old Heath Faucheux and 11-year-old Thomas Larry. The Boy Scouts were fatally electrocuted at Lake O’ the Pines when the topsail mast of the catamaran they were in contacted a poorly maintained and dangerously low hanging power line.
“Since that time, Michelle and the families of Heath and Thomas and many others have worked together (for power line safety) over recreational lakes,” Donna Philyaw, president of the Harrison County Republican Women, noted as she introduced Brannon.
“Through this journey, Michelle has become a political activist, an industry watchdog and a community activist,” said Philyaw.
Through her story, Brannon hopes to encourage others to take a stand when necessary by being an advocate for change.
“So many people have come up to us since that accident, and said the exact same thing: ‘I’ve been on that lake, I knew that line was too low. Why didn’t somebody do something?’ So this is the title of my story: Do something,” she said.
While it was a tough, emotional story to share, Brannon said her story is one of “how we did something to make something good out of something so very bad.”
The grieving families’ mission began following the results of the Texas Parks and Wildlife accident investigation report, which only stated facts and never assigned blame or fault.
“We were told it was just a terrible accident, so we put aside our personal grief to do something,” said Brannon. “We went in search of answers. We turned to public records, lawyers, industry experts...
“We learned that the same tragedy had happened before on the same lake, controlled by the same federal agency, with the same transmission line, still operated by the same utility. This was in 1982,” she said. “We asked ourselves, why didn’t someone do something to prevent this from happening again?
“Through our investigation, we pieced together a series of events that further convinced us, that this was not an accident,” she said. “It was a preventable tragedy.”
Brannon said her son was an experienced sailor who had just finished working at his summer camp as a water craft instructor. He had sailed the same sailboat previously. On the day of the tragedy, Will, along with his two scouting friends, were being supervised from shore.
“All imaginable precautions were being observed,” said Brannon.
“After the accident, the accident reconstruction showed that a 12,000 volt transmission line contacted the sailboat mast only four inches from the top of the mast. The power line was sagging 12 feet below the height required,” she pointed out. “It was clearly out of compliance. The poles and wires were old, damaged and had not been maintained or inspected in years.”
Because someone failed to ensure the safety of the power lines, the families turned to the Public Utility Commission for help, to no avail.
“Imagine our disappointment when we were told the Public Utility Commission had no responsibility for investigating an accident nor could they require utilities to issue a report about the accident,” said Brannon. “Further, research revealed that utilities were not required to have (formal) line inspection programs, employee hazard training or training on the National Electric Safety Code.
“The most disturbing fact was that utilities were not required to regularly inspect their power lines for compliance,” she said. “We could not even research how many sailboat accidents had occurred because utilities are not required to publicly report injuries or fatalities. It became very apparent that the Public Utility Commission was less interested in protecting customers and promoting high quality infrastructure and more interested in fostering competition.”
When the PUC let them down, the families were able to count on local legislators, State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) and State Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), who were already working on legislation to remedy the issue.
“Thankfully, we have more friends than we realized,” said Brannon. “Our local officials actually did something. By the time the 86th Legislative session started in January 2019, Rep. Chris Paddie had already drafted a bill and was working with the Public Utility Commission and industry representatives.”
The legislation, House Bill 4150, was filed in March 2019. Filing the bill was the easy part, but getting it passed was a frustrating process, she said. Brannon said during their six trips to Austin to advocate for the bill, they spent many days walking the halls, reliving the horror of losing their son as they tried to educate officials on why the bill was necessary.
Even when they faced opposition from lobbyists and utility companies, Paddie and Hughes pushed even harder to ensure that House Bill 4150 became law.
“The original bill was eventually watered down to what the utility industry could accept,” said Brannon. “During this process, Rep. Chris Paddie and Sen. Hughes were our champions. When asked why, they said it was the right thing to do. They did something.”
As a result, in May 2019, just 60 days after the bill was filed, the House Bill 4150 was unanimously approved by both the House and the Senate and later signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. It was a victory for all.
“Some people wait years to get a bill passed,” said Brannon. “The credit is not ours; it’s all of ours. It was everybody who made phone calls for us. It was Rep. Paddie and Sen. Hughes.”
“It was a very special day,” she said.
Brannon said it was even more special to witness all members of the House demonstrate their support by coming forward and standing behind Paddie on the dais as he presented the bill.
“(That) was a very special thing,” she said.
The legislation, House Bill 4150, affectionately named the William Thomas Heath Power Line Safety Act after the Boy Scouts, would require all utilities to regularly inspect power lines and publicly report problems, and ensure high-voltage carriers comply with state and federal height and other safety regulations.
Brannon said although the bill didn’t have everything they wanted, it was a regulation that they never had before.
“We did something,” she said.
Enforcement
They continued their work by making sure the PUC implemented and enforced the new rules. To their dismay, the PUC hadn’t reviewed a single utility report.
“We thought we were done. We had a new law. The PUC was enforcing it and the line was fixed. Then we waited for the first round of utility reporting on n May 31, 2020, and then we waited some more. On Feb. 5, 2021, we finally had a meeting with PUC. After eight months, they admitted to us in person that they had not reviewed a single report. They weren’t even sure if all the utilities had turned in their reports,” said Brannon. “They had done nothing. Ten days later, the winter storm hit Texas and exposed all the shortcomings of the PUC that we already knew.”
She said, thankfully, again, Rep. Paddie was influential in reforming the PUC.
“As you know, Rep. Paddie was instrumental in having hearings. He is the committee chair of the committee that oversees the Public Utility Commissions,” said Brannon. “During the spring and during the latest session, he spent a lot of time in working to get new reform with the PUC, and that bill passed.
“And we can account for, we attend meetings and we see the work that Paddie has done in Austin,” she said of what she and her team have seen. “We see the changes of the PUC, how it’s going to benefit, not just our mission, but all issues regarding utilities.”
Brannon said as a result of their advocacy, they have formed a steady connection with the PUC, who now keeps them updated on reports and compliance and listens to their input.
“The PUC finally finished reviewing all the reports and followed up on delinquencies. They post all the reports and some of their analysis on their website for everyone to see. After the analysis was complete, we had recently found out that the utilities had self-reported 90 non-compliant power lines over water. Right now, there’s 90 of them out there,” she said. “The PUC is actively working with utilities to develop and monitor corrective action plans.”
Brannon said she and her team are working to ensure that lake operators and law enforcement are aware of these hazards and that all locations have the adequate signage posted to warn others of the danger.
“So I have a new career. I am excited to proclaim that I am now no longer a CPA,” Brannon said. “I am an advocate for power line safety, a legislative policy advisor, and a utility and water safety watchdog.”
New initiatives
Brannon along with her husband, Stan Brannon, have recently launched an organization dubbed the Power Line Safety Initiative to increase their advocacy efforts.
“The mission of our organization is to prevent public injuries and fatalities due to unsafe power lines, to enhance legislative action, get active industry oversight and to continue public education,” said Brannon. “So far, this year, we have tracked over 100 bills during the recent session and we testified on two of those bills. We met with the authors of the bills to advise on how these bills could be amended and strengthened on public safety and enforcement. We have attended every Public Utility Commission meeting and have met with the new PUC commissioners concerning the enforcement of the WTH Act.”
Additionally, they have expanded their public education efforts by developing a website and logo and partnering with the National Safe Boating Council.
“Unfortunately, we realize our work may never be done,” said Brannon, noting their recent discovery of another fatal sailboat-power line incident involving the death of a teen in West Texas.
Next week, the couple will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to attend the annual conference of the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. The organization supports implementation of recreational boating safety and our state and territorial members.
“This is an opportunity to share our story outside of Texas, to help more people realize how power lines are dangerous,” said Brannon.
“In our eyes, we’re just a mom and a dad doing what needs to be done,” she said.
To find out more about the Brannons’ new organization and their efforts, visit the website, www.powerlinesaredangerous.com.