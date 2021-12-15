More candidates filed for the March 1, 2022 Primary Election by Monday’s deadline, resulting in more contested races in both Republican and Democratic Party primaries in Harrison County.
According to the latest filings reported by the Secretary of State’s Office, both local county party chairs will have contenders. Former Marshall Mayor Ed Smith has filed to run as Republican Party chair against incumbent Lee Lester. Candidate Rhys Blavier has filed to run as Democratic Party chair against incumbent Maxine Golightly.
The latest filings also show Robert Earl Johnson III officially filed on Dec. 13 for the office of Pct. 2 County Commissioner for the Democratic nomination against incumbent Zephaniah Timmins. Timmins filed Dec. 2 and is seeking his third term. Chad Graff filed Dec. 10 as the Republican choice for Pct. 2 County Commissioner.
Additionally, Don Jordan filed as the Republican candidate for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace on Dec. 10. Demisha Crawford filed on Dec. 7 as the Democratic candidate for the seat.
For the Republican Primary, in the county clerk race, Debra Hatfield filed for office Dec. 6, challenging incumbent Liz Whipkey James, who filed Dec. 2 and is seeking her second term in office.
In the Pct. 4 County Commissioner race, incumbent William “Jay” Ebarb also filed Dec. 6, drawing two opponents — Harleton resident JR Barrett, who filed Dec.6, and Marshall resident Rayford McCracken Jr., who filed Dec. 7. Ebarb is seeking his third term.
Other filings on the Republican Party ticket are incumbents Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Dec. 6, Harrison County Treasurer Sherry Rushing on Dec. 6, and Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Judge John D. Oswalt on Dec. 7. Sims and Rushing are both seeking their second term in office. Oswalt, who was initially appointed for the office in September 2019, is running on the ballot for the first time.
Gregg Greer, candidate for Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Judge, officially filed for the office in the Republican Primary Dec. 6.
Incumbents who filed earlier, on Dec. 1, in the Republican Party Primary were: County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black, District Clerk Sherry Haynes Griffis, and District Attorney Reid McCain. Black is seeking his third term, Griffis is seeking her seventh term in office, and McCain is seeking his second term.
Filing for both the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries opened Nov. 13.
Filing ended Monday, Dec. 13. Local Republican Party chair, Lester, made a historic observation on the March 1 filings, noting a seemingly record-breaking achievement.
“This is the first time I can remember us having a Republican running in all spots,” Lester said.
Countywide positions on the ballot for the 2022 Primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace, Pct. 3 justice of the peace and county party chairs.