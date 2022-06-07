The Harrison County Extension Office in partnership with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, Texas Department of Transportation and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Watch UR BAC Alcohol & Other Drug Awareness Program recently implemented a drunken driving prevention program at the Marshall ISD Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP).
Organizers showed attendees a presentation on the dangers of underage drinking, drug use, and vaping.
“We discussed how using these substances can impact their growth and development and also informed them of all the legal consequences should they choose to use them,” noted Jeffrey Pearce, program coordinator with the Watch UR BAC Alcohol & Other Drug Awareness Program.
“We followed up the presentation with some hands-on activities including our DWI prevention simulator using drunk goggles.”
Students were also able to experience the dangers and difficulty of impaired driving with this simulator.
‘We discussed that this experience allows them the opportunity to see how horrible drunk driving can be without actually being impaired or injuring anyone,” said Pearce. “Our hope is that after this experience, they realize the danger of this decision and will never choose to drive impaired”
Additionally, students tried their hand at bean bag toss while wearing the drunk goggles.
“This is just another simple activity for them to experience and understand how a very simple and easy task of throwing a bean bag onto the board becomes extremely difficult when impaired,” said McDonald.
Presenters and partners included Jeff Pearce with AgriLife (College Station), Louraiseal McDonald with AgriLife (Harrison County), Deon Hall, Rusty Anderson TxDOT (Atlanta District), Kristy Whisenhunt with TxDOT (Traffic Safety Specialist-Atlanta District) and Nancy Winn, a fellow program coordinator with the Watch UR BAC Alcohol & Other Drug Awareness Program.