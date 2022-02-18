In preparation for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, Morgan Bradley, a community outreach program manager with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, recently visited Marshall to raise awareness of the importance of inclusion of people with disabilities for a stronger, diverse community.
“I’m on a grant in partnership with the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities,” said Bradley. “TCDD is a state appointed board that is solely focused on the needs and interests of individuals with disabilities. We provide education, resources, information, trainings, and we try to partner with different community organizations. We work with individuals and families; and, ideally, we just want to promote more inclusion of people with developmental disabilities.”
At the invitation of Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald, Bradley visited with several civic groups, including the Rotary Club, Lions Club, Optimist Club, Elks Lodge, Community Healthcore and Marshall Early Graduation School’s STEP (Successfully Transitioning Extraordinary People) program to help promote the upcoming awareness month.
“March is the National Month for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month,” said Bradley. “The ways that we promote it are through partnering with our extension agents across the state, like our Harrison County agent Louraiseal.”
“We ideally want them to reach out to different disability organizations; we want them to promote the proclamation; we want them to participate in our ongoing educational opportunities that are disability focused, and then they can also think of ways that we can promote more inclusive extension programming, as well,” she said.
Bradley said they will also provide professional development workshop opportunities to help entities learn how to better engage with people with disabilities. The specialist has been on a mission, stressing that inclusion is key.
“Literally everything we do, we should do it with the thought of people with disabilities at the forefront, because if we’re helping people with disabilities we’re helping everyone, essentially,” said Bradley.
“In Texas, about one in four people have some type of disability, which means every room you walk in, every organization you are a part of — school, church, you name it — there are people with disabilities in these spaces,” she added. “So the more that we are creating more equitable, accessible and inclusive spaces, the more we can make sure that everybody is being accounted for and everybody’s needs are being met.”
Bradley said she enjoyed visiting with Thecela Cooks’ class at the STEP program the most during her trip to Marshall.
“It was great to be able to actually meet and engage with the students,” she said. “I was able to see some of the things they were working on, which included a garden. One of thing that we most recently started working on was inclusive gardening, making sure there are accommodations in place so that people with disabilities are able to more easily access gardens.
“So being able to observe something that was already in motion for that, that was exciting,” said Bradley.
Future Plans
She said they hope to partner with the teacher and local businesses and organizations to host a job fair for the students in the future.
“With those students being transitioning young adults, a really big mission for Ms. Cooks is to make sure that they have an opportunity to reach employment,” said Bradley. “So our idea is to partner with a lot of the local organizations here in Marshall to be able to promote this job fair, to be able to have different businesses and organizations come out and interview those students and possibly even offer them some job opportunities. Leading up to that, we’ll be able to offer our disability employment awareness workshops where we go through resume building, interview skills and professional development training.”
County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald said they also plan to take the class on a field trip to Texas A&M AgriLife’s 12-acre Urban County Farm in Garland in April.
“I’m sure it will be some hands-on activities,” said McDonald. “It’ll be fun.”
McDonald said she’s glad Bradley took the time to visit Marshall to promote the upcoming Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
“I just really appreciate it because it’s not too often the specialists will come to town, but when they do come, I try to utilize them,” said McDonald.
“I just think they need to know great things are happening here in Harrison County, at the ground level,” she added. “We’re not just sitting in our office, twiddling our thumbs. We’re doing good work here.”
McDonald noted the local extension agency is proud to present programs that are available to all.
“Also on all our flyers, we always say if you require an auxiliary need let us know within two weeks so we can be sure to accommodate,” said McDonald. “That’s always important.”
“And in extension, we do provide a wealth of knowledge, it’s just now cows and cookies. We are some of everything,” she added.
Bradley expressed how impressed she was with not only the extension agency’s efforts to promote inclusion, but other entities in the county as well.
“It’s good to see that Marshall already has that momentum, and being able to help out those who are in town who have disabilities, whether they be youth to adults,” said Bradley. “Being able to bring all of those people together at some point, too, will be interesting.”
Bradley encourages the public to visit the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities’ website at tcdd.texas.gov to access more information and resources on Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
“My mission and goal is to make sure that people are just conscious and aware that people with disabilities are everywhere, and we need to be thinking of ways to make sure that we are being inclusive and we’re accommodating the needs of others,” said Bradley.