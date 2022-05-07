An air quality alert has been issued for Harrison County today.
The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for the Tyler, Longview and Marshall areas, the National Weather Service said.
"Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area on Saturday," the NWS said.
The NWS says area residents can help prevent ozone pollution by "sharing a ride, walking or riding a vehicle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned."
"And considering its the weekend before Mother's Day, many lawns have yet to be mowed," the NWS said. "Try to avoid mowing too early in the day before a nice breeze can develop, generally by the mid to late morning hours. Then, expect Southeast winds to keep up for the rest of the day at 5 to 10 mph until sunset."