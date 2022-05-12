Air quality alert issued for Harrison County

An air quality alert has been issued for Harrison County today.
The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for the Tyler, Longview and Marshall areas, the National Weather Service said.
"Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area on Thursday," the NWS said. "You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a vehicle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive- through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned."