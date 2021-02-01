The Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated has made a $1,000 donation to Mission Marshall. The Chapter also issued a challenge to other groups to give.
During a virtual Chapter meeting, members of the Sorority discussed how the global coronavirus pandemic continues to put a strain on community service organizations that assist families in crisis.
In an unanimous vote, members of the Chapter approved a $1,000 donation to Mission Marshall. The funds will be used to keep the food pantry stocked and serve more families who visit the South Washington Street location in Marshall. Mission Marshall serves Harrison and Marion counties.
This week, Nu Omega Chapter First Vice President Angela Fitzpatrick issued a challenge to the community to donate to Mission Marshall or a social service organization of their choice.
“We invite other organizations to join us. Every donation is going to help make a difference as the need for more food and assistance with the cost of living increases,” she said.
Mission Marshall Executive Director Misty Scott says the need is always greater after the busy holiday giving season. Donations are accepted year round.
“We thank Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for recognizing the need and thinking about Mission Marshall,” she said.
Chapter President Linda Lundie said she was proud to see her members stepping up to help.
“As a sorority, we help each other and this means helping the communities around us,” she said.