Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s Nu Omega Chapter invites the public to a private pre-screening of Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” hosted at Marshall Cinema, 1901 E. Travis St.
Proceeds from the private pre-screening event will benefit the nonprofit organization’s community service projects and programs.
“Nu Omega will work collaboratively to make an impact in our community by addressing childhood hunger, mental wellness, enhancing our environment, planting trees, providing voter education, uplifting our community, providing scholarships, building community economic wealth and so much more,” said chapter president Angela Fitzpatrick. “We thank you in advance for supporting our fundraiser as we ‘soar to greater heights of service’ for our community.”
The private pre-screening is set for Thursday, Nov. 10, a day before the film is set to premiere. Doors will open at 6:08 p.m. The show will begin at 7:08 p.m.
Tickets are $15 per person and available only on Eventbrite at http://nuomegaprivatescreening.eventbrite.com.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Nov. 7. Tickets will not be sold at the cinema for this pre-screening.
The American superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther and is set in Wakanda, a fictional country in East Africa. According to the movie synopsis, the story tells of the plight of Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje and their fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.
The starring role of King T’Challa was played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020 prior to the filming of the sequel.
To honor the late actor’s iconic work, the action/adventure film is set to pay tribute to Boseman’s legacy. The members of the local sorority will join in the tribute by dressing in African attire or all white to honor Boseman’s memory.
“The members of the chapter will dress in African attire or all white and we invite you to join us, but it is not required,” said Fitzpatrick.
“Wakanda is located in a fictional country in East Africa and all white symbolizes peace while honoring the late Chadwick Boseman who played King T’Challa-The Black Panther in the original movie,” she said.
As excitement stirs ahead of the theatrical debut, Fitzpatrick expressed how thrilled she is for the local sorority chapter to be able to engage in a fun activity fundraiser that’s all for a worthy cause.
“As the president, I’m thrilled that we can continue our rich legacy of service to all mankind, host events and see our members again face-to-face,” she said. “COVID impacted so many lives and we are grateful we can get back to maximizing our efforts to make a difference in the Marshall community.
“We also would like to thank the Marshall Cinema for allowing us to host the pre-screening and the community for your support,” she added.
For more information about the private screening event, email nuomegachapter@gmail.com.