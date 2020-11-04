All 16 of the proposed amendments to the Marshall City Charter were approved by voters on Election Day.
Voters also chose three new city commissioners, with Leo Morris winning the District 2 seat, Amanda Abraham winning the District 6 seat and Micah Fenton winning the District 7 seat.
Proposition A, which was not part of the charter amendments, also passed with an overwhelming majority of voters wanting to renew a percentage of sales tax dedicated to the improvement of roads in Marshall.
District 2
Leo Morris has won the race for District 2 Commissioner seat against opponent Jeffery Henderson. Morris received 750 votes (67 percent) while Henderson received 371 votes (33 percent).
“It’s great, it really is a wonderful feeling,” Morris said. "I am both excited and humbled. The people of Marshall showed their support for me through their votes."
Morris has been serving on the commission as the interim District 2 representative since he was approved by commissioners in February.
"To the people of Marshall I say watch what I do, and not what I say," Morris said. "I am your servant, and I am ready to work with you."
Morris is a member of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) as well as a member of the Newtown Neighborhood Association, serving as coordinator of the groups Neighborhood Watch program.
He has also previously served as the legal redress officer for the NAACP and on the board for the betterment and beautification of Marshall in the past, as well as on local school boards.
Morris said that he wanted to thank his mother, Lucy May Morris, his mentor Charles Wilson and his biggest fan and supporter Willia Faye Adams, who are all now deceased.
"I know that they are all looking down on me and smiling today," Morris said.
Morris previously ran for the District 7 commission seat in 2012. He also filed to run for the District 2 seat in 2015. His application was rejected solely on the basis of residency requirements, according to then-City Secretary Lisa Agnor. He ran again for District 2 in the last election, losing to then incumbent, former commissioner Gail Beil.
District 6
Amanda Abraham was declared the winner of the District 6 Commissioners seat against Patricia Hightower Brooks. Abraham received 1,741 votes (77 percent) while Brooks received 517 votes (23 percent).
Abraham is a Marshall native and works locally as a senior associate with the Roth Law Firm, where she has practiced commercial and business litigation since 2006.
She is also involved in the community in a number of ways, including serving on the board of Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Marshall, and serving as a member of the Marshall Citizens’ Advisory Council, a volunteer organization composed of city residents that plays a key role in promotion of community organizations and advocacy opportunities.
District 7
Micah Fenton was declared the winner of the District 7 Commissioners seat in Marshall after a close race against Robert Wood. Fenton received 1,451 votes (56 percent) while Wood received 1,139 votes (44 percent).
“It’s very exciting,” Fenton said. “It was a close race.”
Fenton is a Marshall native and a member of the local St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall.
“Everyone really did a great job of getting out and going to vote,” Fenton said. “I am just ready to do what I can to make a positive change in this city.”
Fenton and Abraham will have their first city commission meeting Nov. 12.
City Charter Amendment Propositions B-Q
All city charter propositions (amendments) were voted to be adopted into the city charter, along with one non-charter related tax amendment. A number of these propositions were created to modernize the city’s charter by updating its language to coincide with current state law.
A. Reauthorization of local sales and use tax for street repair
This proposition was approved by a vote of 5,518 (80 percent) in favor to 1,385 (20 percent) against, and is not related to the city charter. The approval of this proposition keeps the local sales tax for road improvements in place.
B. Incorporation, Form of Government, Boundaries and Official Map
Proposition B for the city charter amendment was approved by voters by a vote of 4,949 votes in favor (75 percent) to 1,645 votes (25 percent) against. With approval of this proposition, the city’s form of government changes from a Commission-Manager form of government to a Council-Manager form of government. Elected officials will be known as council members instead of commission members.
C. Powers of the City as allowed by state law
This charter proposition was approved by the voters by 4,867 votes (74 percent) for and 1,728 votes (26 percent) against. Approval of this proposition allows the general powers of the city of Marshall to be based on state law. The Local Government Code of the state of Texas outlines these powers, and can be found in full at statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/LG/htm/LG.51.htm.
D. City Council and Officers: City Secretary, City Attorneys, Prosecutor and outside Counsel, City Manager and Municipal Judges
Proposition D was approved by voters with 3,699 votes (58 percent) for and 2,628 votes (42 percent) against. This proposition provides for a mayor, mayor pro tem and council, council districts, redistricting; a city secretary, city attorney, assistant city attorneys, prosecutor and special counsel, city manager, acting city manager, municipal court, municipal court judge and municipal court clerk and provides for council and officer’s qualifications, powers, compensation, removal or suspension.
The largest change with this amendments approval is that now the city secretary will be hired by the commission, and the city finance director will be hired by the city manager. This alters the balance of power, since the city manager will now be directly in charge of the financial director, instead of the director reporting to the city council.
E. Ordinances require one reading and procedures for adoption of ordinances and emergency ordinances
Proposition E for the city charter amendments was approved by a vote of 4,003 votes (61 percent) to 2,602 votes (39 percent) by Marshall voters. This proposition's approval means that city council members will now only have to present an ordinance one time, with a majority approval, before it can be enacted into law, instead of the previous two reading requirement.
F. Financial Procedures for Budgeting, Budget procedures; Audits, Purchasing and Investment Procedures as allowed by state law
This proposition was approved by voters by a high percentage of 4,176 votes (63 percent) for and 2,415 votes (37 percent) against the amendment. Approval of this proposition updates the current city charter to allow preparation and submission of the budget; procedures for budget approval and amendment of the budget, public hearings and appropriations and funding, auditing of city finances and purchasing and investment procedures that are allowed by state law.
G. Taxation and Tax Liens and Liability
Proposition G for the city charter amendments was a close vote, with 3,312 votes (50 percent) cast for the amendment and 3,274 votes (49.7 percent) against. With the approval of this proposition the city of Marshall updates its charter to provide the city with the right for taxation, tax liens and liability that are allowed by state law.
The regulations regarding what local government has the right to do regarding taxation, liens and liability in the State of Texas can be found in the state’s constitution at statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/CN/htm/CN.8.htm.
H. Elections conducted as allowed by state law
Proposition H was approved by voters by a vote of 4,541 (68 percent) to 2,097 (32 percent) against. This proposition amends the current charter to define elections to be held according to state law. The Texas Election Code outlines how each municipality is allowed to hold elections, and can be found in full at https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/SDocs/ELECTIONCODE.pdf.
Proposition I: Initiative and Referendum
This proposition was approved by Marshall voters by 4,370 votes (67 percent) for and 2,169 votes (33 percent) against the amendment.
Approval of this amendment updates the city’s current charter by allowing citizens to petition to initiate legislation or petition to reject ordinances enacted by the commission; provides procedures as allowed by state law.
J. Vacancies, Forfeitures of Office and Filing of Vacancies
This proposition was approved by a vote of 4,175 votes (64 percent) for and 2,358 votes (36 percent) against the amendment. With its approval, this proposition alters the city charter by adding procedures to fill council member vacancies or forfeiture of seats. Appointment to the seat may only be made within the first year and a Special Election will be called filing the remaining three years of the term.
K. Franchises and Public Utilities for the city to regulate by ordinance the transfer, regulations and rates and require two readings of the ordinance
This proposition was approved by Marshall voters by 3,865 votes (60 percent) for and 2,589 (40 percent) against the amendment. With approval, this proposition amends the current charter to allow the city to require two readings of an ordinance to transfer, regulate, regulate rates and penalties for public utilities and franchises, rather than the one reading now required for other city legislation.
L. General Provisions for Financial Interest, Oath of Office, Prohibited Activities, Claims against the City, Liens, Assignments, Garnishment and Security Bonds and Transitional Provisions for vested rights and effect on existing laws
This proposition was approved by a vote of 3,689 votes (58 percent) for to 2,715 votes (42 percent) against. With approval, this proposition amends the current charter to provide for financial interests of the mayor, mayor pro tem and officers to be as allowed by state law, provides for claims against the city, settlement of meritorious claims; provides for liens, assignment, garnishment and for the vested rights or privileges of City officers or employees and for the effect on existing laws of the adoption of amendments to the city charter.
M. Council allowed to Renumber and Rearrange Charter by Ordinance as long as no substantive change made
This proposition was approved by Marshall voters by 3,852 votes (58 percent) for and 2,746 votes (42 percent) against the amendment. Adoption of this proposition allows for the city commissioners to make changes to the charter, such as correcting spelling errors or renumbering amendments, as long as no substantive changes are made.
N. Repeal obsolete provisions, provisions preempted by state and federal law and provisions within the general power of the city as allowed by state law
This proposition was approved by Marshall voters with 3,946 votes (61 percent) for and 2,573 votes (39 percent) against. With approval of this proposition all of the provisions on the city of Marshalls original charter that are now obsolete will be repealed. This includes provisions that are no longer in accordance with updated state and federal laws
O. Recall of a council member by petition of least 15 percent of the number of registered voters in the council member’s district and for limitations on recall within six months after an election for the council member’s recall
Proposition O was approved by voters in Marshall by 4,107 votes (62 percent) for and 2,482 votes (38 percent) against the amendment. With approval the percentage of votes required to call for a recall of a city commissioner is changed from 35 percent to 15 percent of the registered voters in that district. The recall must occur within six months of an election.
P. Proposition P: Terms and Term Limits
This proposition was approved by voters by 4,165 votes (63 percent) to 2,472 votes (37 percent) against. Proposition P alters the term limit for commissioners, extending them to four years. Approval of the proposition also alters the election schedule for the city, who will now host elections every other year. Term limits will remain the same with a limit of no more than eight years total.
Q. Bonds, Warrants and Other Evidence of Indebtedness as allowed by state law
This proposition was also approved by Marshall voters by 3,962 votes (61 percent) to 2,561 votes (39 percent). With approval, this proposition now allows the city the rights to issue all tax bonds, revenue bonds, funding and refunding bonds, time warrants and other evidence of indebtedness in line with state law and allows for the right of the people to petition the city to call an election on the proposed debt.
It also allows for revenue bonds issued by the city to be submitted for approval by a majority of registered voters, voting at an election held for that reason. Unless the resolution directing publication of notice of intention to issue said revenue bonds is approved by a two-thirds majority vote of the council members.