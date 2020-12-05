All hands were on deck, or at least on the train platform, as Santa and Mrs. Claus visited the Marshall Depot on Saturday at the annual Santa at the Depot event. The event was hosted by the Historic T&P Depot board.
“We had a good crowd,” said Cathy Wright, board chair of the Marshall Depot board Inc., which sponsors the annual Santa at the Depot event.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in Marshall via the Amtrak train that stops several times a week and entertained youngsters with a story, milk and cookies.
The event was held on the grounds of the historic Texas & Pacific Depot and Museum in Marshall, with safety precautions being exercised due to COVID-19.
“It was a beautiful day and the kids not only got to see Santa, but explored the caboose outside,” Wright said.
The museum was also open to allow visitors to learn about Marshall’s history.
“Santa has been stopping at the depot in Marshall for many years and admits this is one of his favorite places to visit,” Wright has shared before.