A sense of pride and patriotism filled the air this weekend as George A. Thompson Post #878 marked the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, the largest wartime veterans service organization in the country.
“The United States of America is better off because of the American Legion,” said former county court-at-law judge, Jim Ammerman.
He reflected on the last four stanzas to the preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion as a reminder of why they associate themselves together — “to make right the master of might; to promote peace and goodwill on earth; to safeguard and transmit to posterity the principles of justice, freedom and democracy; to consecrate and sanctify our comradeship by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
“There could be no finer purpose,” said Ammerman.
“You have exemplified those goals and those purposes and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he told the group.
Describing the American Legion as one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States, District 7 City Commissioner Vernia Calhoun recalled how the organization had enriched her own life.
“I’m not a veteran, but my father was a veteran. He served in World War I and I appreciate this organization for all the benefits that my family received due to the American Legion,” she said.
Calhoun said the American Legion has raised millions of dollars in donations at the local, state and national levels to help veterans and their families during times of need, including the provision of college scholarships in which she was a recipient.
“I was a recipient of one of the scholarships and I appreciate that,” said Calhoun.
Calhoun noted that over the years, the American Legion has won hundreds of benefits for veterans and produced many important programs for communities.
“The American League’s success depends entirely upon active membership, participation and on volunteerism. The organization belongs to the people it serves and the communities in which it runs,” said Calhoun.
She congratulated the George A. Thompson Post 878 on the observance of the American Legion’s century of service.
“Thank each and every one of you for your sacrifice, for being away from your families, the things that you’re doing,” said Calhoun.
History
Also sharing in the celebration, District 1 Adjutant Bobby Baker gave the rich history of American Legion, from the moment it was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 to its presence service today.
Noting how the Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I, Baker said the American Legion came to life in Paris, France March 15-17, 1919 after members of the American Expeditionary Force convened in Paris for the first American Legion caucus.
In May 1919, at the St. Louis Caucus, the American Legion was adopted as the organization’s official name and the Legion’s draft preamble and constitution were approved. In June, the National Executive Committee adopted the Legion emblem.
Congress then chartered the American Legion Sept. 16, 1919. The organization made it a mission to provide aid for returning U.S. military veterans.
“In the four months that followed the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, they had time to think about life after the war and what they might do to support their wounded comrades, to honor the fallen, to help surviving spouses and orphans, protect democracy they pledged their lives to defend and to chart a new course for the hope of future generations of Americans,” Baker said. “These troops envisioned a different kind of veterans association, which would be nothing like before or any that would follow. American Legion would be built on strengthening the nation.
“The American Legion made a high priority for the compassion and care and treatment for disabled veterans returning to civil life, which was desperately lacking in the United States at the time,” he added.
Baker said throughout the century, each war era bore a new generation of Legionnaires devoted to community building, the welfare of children, patriotism, education, peace and goodwill.
“The American Legion has stood as a conscience of a nation through honor and remembrance of all who gave their lives so others might live in freedom,” said Baker.
He noted the American Legion has more than 200 specific programs.
“These services have made lives better for millions of Americans. They built a legacy that no other in this history of the United States has done,” said Baker.
On a mission
Mark Haines Jr., a member of Post 267, also in Marshall, shared in the occasion, requesting the members of the George A. Thompson Post to join in their fellow brother post’s efforts to prevent suicide amongst veterans, which averages at 22 lives a day.
“The American Legion is founded by veterans. We’ve done many successful things; however, we have steps that we need to take,” said Haines. “We lose 22 brothers and sisters every single day in the United States of America. We need to focus, we need to band together.”
“Until we can take that number to zero, that needs to be our future mission,” said Haines.
Acknowledgements
District 1 City Commissioner and Post #878 Commander, Marvin Bonner, acknowledged other opportunities made possible by the American Legion throughout the years.
“It’s been 100 years and they’ve been busy for that 100 years with all the planning that they did to make sure that veterans have healthcare and got facilities that cover all ailments and that we are able to go to those facilities and receive those treatments,” said Bonner.
He thanked all for sharing in Post 878’s anniversary observance of the national organization.
The George A. Thompson Post is named for and dedicated to the memory of Marshall resident George Thompson, who was killed in action in Italy during World War II and posthumously received a Bronze Star for meritorious service in combat due to his actions in battle on Nov. 24, 1944, while serving as a wire crewman operating with an attacking battalion.
“I’m just glad to be present with you, to see this many come out and take advantage of what the American Legion is all about,” Bonner told the crowd.
City Manager Mark Rohr also gave congratulations as well as Christina Anderson, who organizes Marshall’s annual community Veterans Day program, set for 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at in the newly-renovated Memorial City Hall, located on the Courthouse Square in downtown Marshall.