The American Red Cross recently announced a national blood shortage due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Though William Knous with the Marshall Good Shepherd Medical Center said that the national shortage has not yet effected the Marshall hospital, the Red Cross warned that the shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer if it continues.
The Red Cross attributes the shortage to a large number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Over 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
These cancellations have resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. More than 80 percent of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at these locations.
The Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase, which is causing heightened concern for blood collection organizations and hospitals across the country.
“As a nation, this is a time where we must take care of one another including those most vulnerable among us in hospitals,” said Gail McGovern, president and chief executive officer, American Red Cross. “One of the most important things people can do right now during this public health emergency is to give blood. If you are healthy and feeling well, please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible.”
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
No drives are currently scheduled in the Marshall area for the near future.
“We understand why people may be hesitant to come out for a blood drive but want to reassure the public that blood donation is a safe process, and that we have put additional precautions in place at our blood drives to protect the health of safety of our donors and staff,” McGovern said.
The Red Cross has implemented new measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers are even safer for our donors and staff, including:
- Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy
- Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process
- Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors, and
- Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees already follow thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection, including:
- Wearing gloves and changing gloves with each donor
- Routinely wiping down donor-touched areas
- Using sterile collection sets for every donation, and
- Preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub
The Red Cross stated that there is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus including coronavirus worldwide.
Carter BloodCare is stating that their supplies are good, but the company is eyeing its future supply, an administrator said this week.
“The future concern is that, as more people get sick from the new coronavirus, demand could spike,” said Director of Public Relations Linda Goelzer. “I would describe it as we are trying to maintain what is looking like a pretty good inventory right now. Our supply concern right now is future.”
Carter BloodCare, which has a Longview location, has asked patrons to make appointments to its donation centers to help keep large groups of people from showing up at all once but instead one at a time.
“The interesting comparison is if you donate blood, it has a 42-day shelf life. … A donor who gives red cells today is not eligible (to donate) again for 56 days,” Goelzer said. “That is sort of the strategy right now is scheduling appointments. We ask them to make appointments so that we balance the future supply as well as the current supply.”
Donation center staffs are performing “extra, extra cleaning” including frequent wiping down of beds as well as the light switches inside restrooms each time they are used, she said.
“We’re really cleaning everything between every donor,” Goelzer said.
Anyone who arrives at a donation center or blood drive and notices several other people or cars at the respective facility is asked to call before entering.
Carter BloodCare is allowing donors to wear masks at its donation centers to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendation. Carter followed previous CDC guidelines when it didn’t allow masks to be worn, Goelzer said, and the reason for that guideline was because a donor wearing a mask gave the appearance that he or she was not feeling well.
Allowing masks might encourage people who had stopped coming to donation centers to return, she said.