Residents of Marion, Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, and Cass counties will have the opportunity to receive disaster relief training soon in Jefferson.
This comes just two months after Marion County was hit by an EF-2 tornado, prompting Judge Leward LaFleur to declare a disaster.
The training will be facilitated by the American Red Cross at the Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau, 305 E. Austin St., Jefferson, TX 75657.
The event is free to attend, with any resident of the aforementioned counties is welcome to participate.
Training will be held on Thursday, June 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This training will be a “lesson learned” training session with a shelter simulation based on the most recent tornado.
The County urges anyone who wishes to be a disaster relief volunteer to please make plans to attend this event.
The American Red Cross in the Texas Gulf Coast Region states on their website that “for large and small disasters, the Red Cross meets the immediate needs of victims by providing shelter, food, bedding, clothing, and sometimes assisting with the replacement of essential medications and medical equipment.”