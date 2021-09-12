It’s been seven years since friends and collegiate football rivals Jim Ammerman II and Jack “Fuzzy” Harmon Jr., have taken their fun traditional bet to the downtown square, following the Longhorns vs. Razorbacks game.
At high noon, Monday, the two will return to carry on the longtime cherished tradition started by their fathers, the late Jack Harmon and “Big Jim” Ammerman.
While the bet usually calls for the fan of the losing team to push the other around the downtown square in a wheelbarrow, the two will change it up a bit this year, with the loser walking around the downtown square, alongside the winner, in the winning team’s paraphernalia.
“We wanted to bring the bet back,” said Harmon, a local oil and gas lease landman.
The sons have always strived to keep the tradition alive, through sickness and in health.
“There was one year after he had had a heart attack, but even though I won, I pushed him,” said Harmon. “This was our daddy’s bet that they did in the 60s.”
The light-hearted rivalry began in 1967 by their late fathers — Harmon’s, a University of Arkansas Razorbacks fan, and Ammerman’s, a University of Texas Longhorns fan.
The sons first time doing it after their fathers passed was when the two teams played each other in the Cotton Bowl in the 1999-2000 season.
Although 2014 was the last time the sons said they would execute the wheelbarrow bet, they just couldn’t give up the fun.
“The bet never went away. Fuzzy’s made sure of that because he feels like they’re going to win every year and they don’t,” teased Ammerman, a local lawyer and retired Harrison County Court-at-Law Judge.
“I feel great about our position for Saturday,” Ammerman said prior to the game. “We’ve got a new coach, for all gas and no brakes.
“It is fun,” he said of the bet. “It helps us remember our dads.”
The sons invite the public to come down to the northwest corner of the square and witness Monday’s event.
“I need all the Longhorns to come on out and celebrate the victory because we know that’s what’s going to happen,” said Ammerman.
“It’s not often we get to watch Razorbacks wearing Longhorn gear, and since we’re going to be playing them every year once we get into the SCC, we might as well get used to it,” he teased.
Harmon echoed his sentiments.
“Come on down and somebody’s going to get humiliated, and it’s probably going to be me,” Harmon chuckled. “If I lose, I have to wear burnt orange with a shirt and a hat, and if he loses, he has to wear a Razorback red shirt and Razorback cap.”