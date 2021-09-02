Earlier this year, members of the city of Marshall’s Quality of Life committee petitioned councilmembers to commence an official Parks Master Plan. Last week council approved the final version of this plan, which was produced by Stevens Engineering.
City Manager Mark Rohr has said previously that the creation of the master plan is a key element in the city’s ongoing plan to reinvigorate and expands its parks and other recreational locations.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD), which provides Texas cities with grant money for park acquisition and development, recommends that a new master plan be developed every five years. For Marshall to qualify competitively for any of the TPWD grants, city officials and TPWD officials must approve and adopt the city plan.
The plan took information from the Mobilize Marshall plan, survey results from community members, and observations from experts surveying Marshall’s parks to create a complete detailed review of all of the city’s current recreation facilities, as well as make suggestions for improvements and new additions.
Additionally, the plan outlined high priority projects from the public surveys, with the highest priority going to the construction of a splash pad, hike and bike trails, playgrounds and baseball fields.
Stevens Engineering, along with city staff, used this information to create a concise list of goals from the Master Parks Plan, these goals include:
Establishing a level of high-quality parks throughout the city, in particular by upgrading and maintaining the existing city of Marshall Parks to the highest level.
Communicating the many different park, recreational and open space opportunities available to residents within the city through enhanced marketing efforts.
Providing accessibility by safely connecting parks with residential areas and providing access to park amenities within the spirit and guidelines of the Texas Accessibility Standards.
Planning park facilities to meet the project population growth with the health, safety and welfare of the community as a primary consideration.
Developing park facilities to serve the existing population as well as the impending growth of the city and surrounding area.
Using parks as an economic development tool for the city of Marshall and Harrison County.
Seeking private and public partnerships for the purchase and development of parkland to serve residents of the city of Marshall and Harrison County if the opportunity presented itself.
Addressing the first goal, the Master Plan identifies about 130 acres of available park land already existing in Marshall, and offers reviews and improvements for those available facilities.
For a few parks in Marshall, including Airport Park, Bath Miller Park and the dog park, the only suggestion made to the upkeep of the park was to add better fall protection for the playground areas.
Other parks such as the Bella Wyatt Park, received more advised repairs, including fall protection, as well as new paint for the pavilion and new nets for the basketball court. Suggested repairs to City Park included replacing nets and poles on the basketball and volleyball courts.
The master plan did offer additional comments, which offered potential improvement projects for the baseball fields located at Airport Park, including repair of awnings and railings on a number of fields, replacing the lights with LEDs and replacing and improving the dirt surfacing with a new clay blend.
Additional parks facilities were outlined in the plan, with almost every park system marked for needed compliance with the ADA.
The plan also stated that before the city could successfully apply for grant money, the TPWD would require the city to move all above ground electrical utility lines below ground.
The plan then lists eight suggested projects that the city could undergo to meet some of the previously listed priority items. These projects include:
City Park Project: The City Park property is centrally located and has multiple park facilities. This project would consist of constructing a splash pad, adding exercise stations along the existing trail, replacing the fall protection in the existing playground, adding ADA connections to some pack facilities, replacing the basketball nets, and upgrading the restroom facility as well as adding restroom location signage around the park.
West End Park Project: West End Park is a great place to host little league sporting event with a football/soccer field. West End Park is also of good use for the citizens when wanting to utilize the walking trail. To make this park more valuable to the citizens in this area of the city this project would consist of the following: Add various exercise stations along the walking trail, construct handicap parking spaces, an all-inclusive playground with pour-in-place surfacing, and several shade structures close by the existing and proposed playground.
Lions Park Project: Lions Park has a wide variety of park activities for the citizens in this area of the city. There are portions of this park that need general park maintenance to improve the functionality for the citizens. This project would consist of adding a walking trail around the park, exercise stations along the trail, ADA connection to the playground equipment, handicap parking spaces, replace the mulch in the existing playgrounds, replace the roof of one of the shade structures, and replace one entire basketball pole and goal.
Smith Park Project (Spring St. Park): Smith Park has a large variety of playground equipment in this park while also have a basketball court and a baseball field. Smith Park has no ADA accessibility throughout expect at the community center. This project would consist of adding a walking trail around the park, adding ADA connections to the playground equipment and to the shade structures, adding ADA parking, resurfacing the basketball court, and replacing the basketball goals.
Airport Park Project: Airport Park is one of the most used parks in the city due to hosting baseball/softball tournaments. The city should create a maintenance fund for this park which would fix some of the minor issues. This project would consist of addressing the drainage issue in the park, replacing one of the playgrounds with an all inclusive playground with pour-in-place surfacing, replace the fall projection in the other playground, and make all playgrounds ADA accessible which would add a sidewalk connection to them.
T&P Pond Project: The city of Marshall owns a 33-acre tract of land just off US Highway 59 that has two ponds. This property could be converted into a community park that promotes outdoor activities. This project would consist of fishing access after stocking the ponds with fish, canoeing, paddle boarding, hike and bike trails around the property that includes going around the ponds, small fishing dock, shade structures, exercise stations along the walking trail, and parking that is ADA complaint.
Convention Center Project: The city of Marshall has prepared a project proposal turning the existing convention center into an indoor multi-sport athletic complex to better utilize this property. The thought behind this project is to create an improved experience and maximize the space to make this facility versatile. This project on the theater side would be able to house indoor activities such as volleyball courts, basketball courts, tennis courts, indoor soccer, pickle ball and a walking/jogging track. The other side of the building, which is named Caddo Hall, would be repurposed to improve the flow of the building and be able to partition the walls to create one large room for an event or break the rooms up into smaller meeting rooms. The upstairs in this building would be repurposed as well for potential fitness classes, community room, and possibly a walking track above the complex. The last item for this project would be to reconfigure the lobby area to better suit the needs of the citizens such as building a snack bar, small children’s play area, tables, and chairs and so on.
Oak Trail Park Project: This property has been donated to the city and most of this 30-acre tract is native, un-disturbed trees. One of the moderate priorities that the citizens requested from the park survey was nature areas. This property would be a great hike and bike trail through all the trees. This project would consist of walking trail, exercise stations along the trail, and ADA parking.
Though the city has not yet started on any of these listed projects, they have gotten a head start on addressing one of the highest ranked priority items in the Master Plan, walking and biking trails.
Beginning Aug. 9, work on the first portion of a project, consisting of the Johnson St. sidewalk/trail improvements, began in conjunction with the state. This improvement will be approximately six feet wide and will include wheelchair ramps to provide inclusive access for everyone.
“This new project will provide a trail for our citizens to walk or bike on, with plenty of space. The trail, if taken from Johnson to Garrett, then Garrett to the sidewalk on South Alamo, and up into the already established sidewalk on East Houston Street, will lead directly into the heart of downtown. From there, the many other established sidewalks can be taken to visit the different locations nestled within downtown Marshall,” Communication coordinator Jasmine Rios said.
She said that this is the first of many hub and spokes trails the city envisions, with the hub being the redeveloped downtown area. The city is trying to identify other trail opportunities in Marshall and would welcome ideas from the public along those lines.