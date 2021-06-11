Kids of all ages learned that the fruit of the spirit isn’t a watermelon (or a lemon, or a grape), at First United Methodist Church’s Vacation Bible School this week.
The church, at 300 E. Houston St., hosted VBS from June 7 through June 10 for kids ages three through 5th grade. The theme “Anchored” was used along with a chance to deepen faith in God.
Embracing the fruit of the spirit, participants participated in a variety of mission work including gathering money for World Vision that aids families worldwide in overcoming poverty. For this particular program, the kids collected funds to aid families in having animals such as alpacas, goats and chickens in Ecuador.
The animals not only provide nutrition for children and family, according to worldvision.org, but they also offer the chance for economic stability by offering families the opportunity for a career, such as weaving items from alpaca wool.
Locally, the church collected canned goods for Mission Marshall, aiding families that may need assistance with food.