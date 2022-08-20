Since locating to Marshall at the Humane Society of Harrison County’s The Pet Place a few years ago, the Animal Protection League has been a godsend to animals and their owners, offering low cost/spay neutering services every week.
“Since starting at the new Marshall location, 26 female dogs, 28 male dogs, 44 female cats and 49 male cats have been altered,” Sheila Phillips, coordinator of the program, stated, noting that’s a total of 147 pets that have been fixed.
Additionally, 254 animals have been vaccinated against rabies. A total of 444 people have turned to the program to provide services for their pets.
APL comes to Harrison County’s The Pet Place every Thursday and once a month on Saturday.
According to Phillips, services available to the community include spay/neuter services that include anesthesia and pain management, canine and feline vaccination packages, heartworm, micro-chipping, nail trims, Leukemia testing, deworming, ear mite treatment, and anal gland expression.
Pet owners find APL to be immensely helpful as the nonprofit offers not only affordable services, but convenience as well by traveling to the communities they serve.
“My mom had always come to the Animal Protection League. That’s where she always took her dog, so I started taking mine,” said Kinley Blackburn, who was taking advantage of the services on Thursday with her Labrador dog “Bennett Blackburn.”
Blackburn said she really appreciates the convenience the most.
“I work during the week, but you can come on Saturdays to the vet truck and get all your stuff (done),” she said. “I’d have to take off work and take him to the vet, otherwise.”
She said Bennett loves coming, too. The Labrador dressed dapper for the occasion, as he decked out in his bowtie and personalized bandana Thursday, showcasing his freshly fluffed fur.
“He gets everything,” Blackburn said of the services offered. “They’re always good to us when we come here. It’s convenient. It’s in Marshall.”
The fact that the service has moved from its mobile unit to the inside of The Pet Place now makes it even better, she said.
“It’s in AC now,” said Blackburn.
Customer Kay Griffin also appreciates the APL’s services, and used it Thursday for her and her 8-year-old pug, Betty Boop.
“She’ll be 9 this year in November. And she lives like a queen, ‘Queen B Betty,’” Griffin said as Betty Boop pranced gracefully around her legs.
Griffin said prior to its location in Marshall, she used the APL services in Longview to treat some stray cats she found and also vaccinate her dog.
“I took some stray cats in and took them to Longview to get fixed and that kind of thing and then took her over there to get vaccinated,” she said. “It was so much more reasonable. Back then, I was working in Longview, so it was more convenient.”
She said she likes the reasonable cost, as well, along with the friendly services.
“They’re very pleasant and willing to work with you and anything else that you would want for your pet to be taken care of,” said Griffin.
She said the reasonable cost is a plus, especially these economic times when things are too costly to see a vet.
“I mean I like our vet, but you got to look at cost,” said Griffin.
She said Betty Boop likes the special attention, too.
“She loves service, yes,” said Griffin. “She gets the attention; she’s happy. They just do a good service.”
Griffin said she, too, is happy that they’ve now moved inside of The Pet Place.
“I was dreading going out in the heat. This is so much better,” she said of having an air-conditioned place to come to as opposed to waiting outside at the mobile unit. “I’m glad they found this and it’s working out for them.”
The services are also tremendously helpful, particularly in terms of helping control the pet population.
“If you take the female cats of 44 and multiply that by up to four litters per year of six kittens each litter, that number is 1,056 unwanted kittens that need to find homes or be sent to the local animal control facility,” Phillips noted.
“If you do the same, 26 female dogs that can have two litters per year with a low average of six pups for each litter, we have prevented at least 312 puppies looking for new homes or going to the shelter,” she said.
Kay Hill, director of The Pet Place, is happy to be able to offer the building to the APL for services. She said The Pet Place is thrilled to see such services in Marshall.
“We’re happy for them to use our building,” said Hill. “The pets are comfortable inside.
“It’s been very successful,” she said.
Not only has she seen local residents benefit from the services, but out-of-towners travel to take advantage of the offerings, as well, she said.
“Two weeks ago, I had a lady come down from Texarkana to get her dog fixed,” said Hill. “Instead of $300 (for vet services) she paid $70.”
The fact that anyone, regardless of economic status, can benefit from the service, is also a plus.
“You don’t have to be poor to use them; anybody can,” said Hill.
She encourages all pet owners to take advantage of the weekly services.
“Most everybody needs a veterinarian for their sick or injured dog,” said Hill. “They can come here and get it done for $30 bucks instead of $100 from a vet.”
“Yes, you need a veterinarian if your pet is sick or injured, but a lot of people are not using veterinarians because of the cost.”
She said having services such as the ones APL provides helps not only the pet population, but also keeps the pets healthy from diseases, such as rabies.
“We have lots of wildlife, so you never know when your pet is going to be exposed,” said Hill.
Providing the services to help with the pet population also aids the city’s animal shelter.
“The shelter is full. We’re helping with the population,” said Hill.
Spay/neuter surgeries are by appointment only. Walk-in vaccination visits are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday and second Saturday at the Humane Society of Harrison County’s The Pet Place. The Pet Place is located at 1901 Jefferson Ave. Call (903) 440-4911 for more information.
An APL mobile unit is also available in Hallsville on the grassy lot of First Baptist Church, between West Pine Street and West Main Street, once a month on Fridays. The next scheduled date is Friday, Sept. 16. Call (903) 440-4911 for more details.
Animal Protection League’s History
The Animal Protection League was originally founded in 1984 in Texas as an animal rescue and adoption agency. In May 1996, the league was revamped with an additional goal of operating a low cost spay/neuter and vaccination program located in Sulphur Springs. Due to great success, the program evolved, expanding services to other communities with the operation of a transfer program from surrounding counties.
As a result of the transfer initiative, a satellite program was opened in Longview in September 2003, the history states. Since the reorganization of the league, the two programs have sterilized more than 100,000 companion animals from a 25-county, three-state region.
“The programs are open to the public six days a week and service 50 to 70 animals per day of operation,” the history states. “A major goal of the league’s low cost pet sterilization programs is to end the excessive ‘littering’ and the needless euthanasia of animals in rural East Texas.”
Because of the great need, the league added its mobile unit service in 2012, allowing staff to travel to surrounding communities. The APL staff now travels to 14 locations across East Texas — Marshall, Longview, Gilmer, Sulphur Springs, Mineola, Henderson, Palestine, Terrell, Canton, Mt. Pleasant, Paris, Garland and two areas in Dallas.
“The league does not receive any public funds,” the history states. “It instead operates on small, individual donations, fundraising efforts within its communities, and from fees generated by sterilization services.”